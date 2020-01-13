JPN U-19 Vs SCO U-19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Japan Under-19 cricket team will play against Scotland Under-19 team in the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm-up match. The match will be played in Johannesburg, South Africa. Let us look at the JPN U-19 vs SCO U-19 Dream11 prediction, preview, schedule and other details of the match.

ICC U19 ワールドカップの到着記者会見が行われました。キャプテンのサーゲート真亜春が質問に答え、トロフィーに触れました！



Arrival press conference for the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup. Captain Marcus Thurgate answering questions and holding the trophy! #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/HxSrkMDTxU — Japan Cricket Assoc. (@CricketJapan) January 12, 2020

Also Read | Hope Test cricket continues for as much time as possible: Pujara

JPN U-19 vs SCO U-19 Match Schedule

Venue: Rice Field, St. John's College, Johannesburg

Date: January 13, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

JPN U-19 vs SCO U-19 Match Preview

This is the 7th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm-up match. However, this is Japan and Scotland’s first match respectively in the series. Marcus Thurgate will lead the Japan Under-19s, while Scotland will be led by Angus Guy. Jasper Davidson and Jamie Cairns are the top picks for Scotland, while Reiji Suto and Tushar Chaturvedi are the players to watch out for Japan.

Also Read | KL Rahul net worth, salary, endorsement deals and cricket career so far

JPN U-19 vs SCO U-19 Squads

Japan: Marcus Thurgate(c), Shu Noguchi(w), Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Neel Date, Kento Ota Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate

Scotland: Angus Guy(c), Tomas Mackintosh(w), Callum Grant, Daniel Cairns, D Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Rory Hanley, Syed Shah, Ben Davidson, Charlie Pee, Sean Fischer-Keogh

JPN U-19 vs SCO U-19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Jasper Davidson

Vice-captain: Reiji Suto

Also Read | Saqib Saleem shares cricketer Mohinder Amarnath's advice to him for '83

JPN U-19 vs SCO U-19 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Marcus Thurgate

Batsmen: Reiji Suto, D Mackay-Champion, Angus Guy, Debashish Sahoo

All-rounders: Jasper Davidson, Kazumasa Takahashi

Bowlers: Jamie Cairns, Yugandhar Retharekar, Masato Morita, Tushar Chaturvedi

JPN U-19 vs SCO U-19 Dream11 Prediction

Scotland are the favourites to win the game against Japan.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Picture Courtesy- Japan Cricket Association Twitter handle

Also Read | Cricket is insignificant to what's happening in Australia: Aaron Finch on bushfires