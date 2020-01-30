JPN-U19 Vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Japan Under-19s will take on the Canada Under-19s in the 13th Place Play-off Semi-Final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at the Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom on Thursday, January 30 at 1:30 PM IST. Marcus Thurgate will captain Japan Under-19s and Ashtan Deosammy will lead Canada Under-19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

JPN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Japan Under-19s:

Marcus Thurgate (captain/wicketkeeper), Neel Date, Shu Noguchi, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Kento Dobell, Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Masato Morita, Leon Mehlig, Reiji Suto, Ashley Thurgate, Sora Ichiki, and Ishaan Fartyal.

Canada Under-19s:

Ashtan Deosammy (captain), Eshan Sensarma (wicketkeeper), Randhir Sandhu, Mihir Patel, Akhil Kumar, Benjamin Calitz, Udaybir Walia, Harmanjeet Bedi, Raqib Shamsudeen, Muhammad Kamal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Ayush Verma, Gurjot Gosal, Nicholas Manohar, and Arshdeep Dhaliwal.

JPN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Benjamin Calitz, Marcus Thurgate

Batsmen: Shu Noguchi, Randhir Sandhu, Ashtan Deosammy, Mihir Patel (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Akhil Kumar (captain), Muhammad Kamal

Bowlers: Kento Dobell, Yugandhar Retharekar, Raqib Shamsudeen

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

JPN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Japan ended up fourth in Group A after they failed to win a single match out of the three they played. Their last loss came against England where the English won by 9 wickets. Japan's best batsmen in the match were Shu Noguchi and Debashish Sahoo. Their best bowlers were Maximillian Clements and Yugandhar Retharekar.

Canada ended up fourth in Group D after they failed to win a single match out of the three they played. Their last loss came against Zimbabwe where the Zimbabweans ended up winning by 95 runs. Canada's best batsmen in the match were Rishiv Joshi and Harmanjeet Singh Bedi. Their best bowlers were Akhil Kumar and Harmanjeet Singh Bedi.

Canada start as favourites to win the contest.

