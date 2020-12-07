JS Vs DV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Lanka Premier League 2020 Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The Jaffna Stallions will lock horns with the Dambulla Viikings, in match 15 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The JS vs DV match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST on December 7 from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota. Here is our JS vs DV Dream11 prediction, JS vs DV Dream11 team and JS vs DV Dream11 top picks.
LPL Player Stats - Most Runs/Most Wickets— LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) December 6, 2020
Post 13th Match Statistics. 🏆#LPL2020 #එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் pic.twitter.com/0ISVs0HzbS
Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Travis Head, Fans Demand Pacer's Inclusion In Test Team
The Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viikings game tonight promises to be a high octane clash, with three of the top five run-getters and wicket-takers of the tournament coming from the two teams. Stallions are in first place on the Lanka Premier League points table with eight points and a net run rate of 1.243 and have qualified to the semi-finals. The Stallions were handed their first loss of the season by the Colombo Kings last game and will hope to go back to winning ways tonight.
The Dambulla Viikings will join the Stallions and the Colombo Kings as the third team in the semi-finals. The Viikings made it into the semis after a close won over the Galle Gladiators in their last game. Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella were the standout performers for the Viikings, making 77 and 60 respectively to take the Viikings to 207 runs. A brilliant performance by the Gladiators saw the Viikings win by just nine runs in the end. The Viikings will want to take this gritty attitude to their game and avenge the 66 run defeat they suffered against the Stallions in their previous encounter.
Also Read | Mitchell Johnson 'destroys' England In Fiery 7-40 Ashes Spell On December 7, 2013: Watch
Jaffna Stallions predicted playing XI - Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Usman Shinwari
Dambulla Viikings predicted playing XI - Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Angelo Perera, Anwar Ali, Kasun Rajitha, Malinda Pushpakumara, Sudeep Tyagi, Ramesh Mendis
Jaffna Stallions- Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Usman Shinwari
Dambulla Viikings - Dasun Shanaka, Upul Tharanga, Anwar Ali, Samit Patel
Also Read | Prithvi Shaw's Outfield 'athleticism' Sends Australia Captain Tim Paine Back On 44: WATCH
Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella
Batsmen: Upul Tharanga, Avishka Fernando, Samit Patel
Allrounders: Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Perera
Bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Anwar Ali
According to our JS vs DV match prediction, the Jaffna Stallions will win this match.
Note: The JS vs DV Dream11 prediction and JS vs DV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JS vs DV Dream11 team and JS vs DV Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Takes Super Catch To Dismiss Marcus Harris Off R Ashwin's Bowling: WATCH
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Cameron Green set for Test debut against India with century in warmup match: WATCH
19 mins ago
CAL vs TMC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match preview
24 mins ago
Eyeing Clean Sweep: India ready to crush Aussie morale in 3rd T20 International
55 mins ago
Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah set to continue leading BCCI post Dec 9 as SC hearing delayed
57 mins ago
Pakistan squad clears fifth COVID test, to leave managed isolation on Tuesday
1 hour ago
Lanka Premier League JS vs DV live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
1 hour ago