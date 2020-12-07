JS Vs DV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Lanka Premier League 2020 Preview

The Jaffna Stallions will lock horns with the Dambulla Viikings, in match 15 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The JS vs DV match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST on December 7 from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota. Here is our JS vs DV Dream11 prediction, JS vs DV Dream11 team and JS vs DV Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Travis Head, Fans Demand Pacer's Inclusion In Test Team

JS vs DV Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Jaffna Stallions vs Dambulla Viikings game tonight promises to be a high octane clash, with three of the top five run-getters and wicket-takers of the tournament coming from the two teams. Stallions are in first place on the Lanka Premier League points table with eight points and a net run rate of 1.243 and have qualified to the semi-finals. The Stallions were handed their first loss of the season by the Colombo Kings last game and will hope to go back to winning ways tonight.

The Dambulla Viikings will join the Stallions and the Colombo Kings as the third team in the semi-finals. The Viikings made it into the semis after a close won over the Galle Gladiators in their last game. Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella were the standout performers for the Viikings, making 77 and 60 respectively to take the Viikings to 207 runs. A brilliant performance by the Gladiators saw the Viikings win by just nine runs in the end. The Viikings will want to take this gritty attitude to their game and avenge the 66 run defeat they suffered against the Stallions in their previous encounter.

Also Read | Mitchell Johnson 'destroys' England In Fiery 7-40 Ashes Spell On December 7, 2013: Watch

JS vs DV playing 11 prediction

Jaffna Stallions predicted playing XI - Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Binura Fernando, Usman Shinwari

Dambulla Viikings predicted playing XI - Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Angelo Perera, Anwar Ali, Kasun Rajitha, Malinda Pushpakumara, Sudeep Tyagi, Ramesh Mendis

JS vs DV Key Players

Jaffna Stallions- Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Usman Shinwari

Dambulla Viikings - Dasun Shanaka, Upul Tharanga, Anwar Ali, Samit Patel

Also Read | Prithvi Shaw's Outfield 'athleticism' Sends Australia Captain Tim Paine Back On 44: WATCH

JS vs DV Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen: Upul Tharanga, Avishka Fernando, Samit Patel

Allrounders: Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Perera

Bowlers: Usman Shinwari, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Anwar Ali

JS vs DV Dream11 prediction

According to our JS vs DV match prediction, the Jaffna Stallions will win this match.

Note: The JS vs DV Dream11 prediction and JS vs DV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JS vs DV Dream11 team and JS vs DV Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Takes Super Catch To Dismiss Marcus Harris Off R Ashwin's Bowling: WATCH

Image Credits: Dambulla Viikings Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.