JS Vs KT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

The Jaffna Stallions (JS) and Kandy Tuskers (KT) will battle it out in the 8th league match of the Lanka Premier League 2020 on Tuesday, December 1. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our JS vs KT match prediction, JS vs KT playing 11 and JS vs KT Dream11 team.

JS vs KT live: JS vs KT Dream11 prediction and preview

Jaffna Stallions have established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in the competition with their spectacular performances in their first two matches. The Jaffna Stallions currently stand unbeaten in the tournament. They started their campaign with a comprehensive win against Galle Gladiators and also went on to win their battle against Dambulla Viiking.

ALSO READ | Dreaming Of Day When Other Batsmen Are Compared To Me: Babar Azam

Having played three matches so far in the season, Kandy Tuskers have scored only a single win. They were involved in a nail-biting Super Over finish in the opening match of the season against Colombo Kings where they ended up on the losing side. After dealing with two successive losses, the Kusal Perera-led side finally got off the mark on the points table after their win against Galle Gladiators. With two crucial points at stake, both teams will look to go all-guns-blazing in the evening encounter.

JS vs KT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the JS vs KT Dream11 team

JS squad for JS vs KT Dream11 team

Thisara Perera (captain), Prabhath Jayasuriya, Wanidu Hasaranga, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Avishka Fernando, Dananjaya De Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Chathuranga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanakaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Duanne Oliver, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi Lashes Out At Afghanistan Player For Abusing Mohammad Amir; Watch Video

KT squad for JS vs KT Dream11 team

Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor

ALSO READ | Overwhelmed That Australians Have Plan For Me: Shreyas Iyer

JS vs KT Dream11 prediction: Top picks from JS vs KT playing 11

T Perera

A Fernando

K Perera

A Gunaratne

JS vs KT match prediction: JS vs KT Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K Perera (vc)

Batsmen: A Gunaratne, K Mendis, A Fernando, B Taylor, S Malik

All-rounders: T Perera (c), W Hasaranga

Bowlers: D Oliver, Naveen-Ul-Haq, U Khan-Shinwari

ALSO READ | Mohammad Kaif's Birthday: How Did The Ex-cricketer's Love Story With Wife Pooja Blossom?

JS vs KT live: JS vs KT Dream11 prediction

As per our JS vs KT Dream11 prediction, Jaffna Stallions will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The JS vs KT Dream11 prediction, top picks and JS vs KT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JS vs KT live does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Lanka Premier League Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.