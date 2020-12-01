JS Vs KT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Jaffna Stallions (JS) and Kandy Tuskers (KT) will battle it out in the 8th league match of the Lanka Premier League 2020 on Tuesday, December 1. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our JS vs KT match prediction, JS vs KT playing 11 and JS vs KT Dream11 team.
Watch the battles go down today at 3:30 PM IST and 8:00 PM IST. 🏆🤩#CKvDV #JSvKT#LPL2020 #එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் pic.twitter.com/BtM1qgisln— LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) December 1, 2020
Jaffna Stallions have established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in the competition with their spectacular performances in their first two matches. The Jaffna Stallions currently stand unbeaten in the tournament. They started their campaign with a comprehensive win against Galle Gladiators and also went on to win their battle against Dambulla Viiking.
Having played three matches so far in the season, Kandy Tuskers have scored only a single win. They were involved in a nail-biting Super Over finish in the opening match of the season against Colombo Kings where they ended up on the losing side. After dealing with two successive losses, the Kusal Perera-led side finally got off the mark on the points table after their win against Galle Gladiators. With two crucial points at stake, both teams will look to go all-guns-blazing in the evening encounter.
Thisara Perera (captain), Prabhath Jayasuriya, Wanidu Hasaranga, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Avishka Fernando, Dananjaya De Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Chathuranga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanakaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Duanne Oliver, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.
Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor
Wicket-keepers: K Perera (vc)
Batsmen: A Gunaratne, K Mendis, A Fernando, B Taylor, S Malik
All-rounders: T Perera (c), W Hasaranga
Bowlers: D Oliver, Naveen-Ul-Haq, U Khan-Shinwari
As per our JS vs KT Dream11 prediction, Jaffna Stallions will be favourites to win the match.
