JUCC Vs HCCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Joves Units CC will battle against Hira CC Sabadell in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 13. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our JUCC vs HCCS match prediction, JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 team and the probable JUCC vs HCCS playing 11. The JUCC vs HCCS live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

JUCC vs HCCS live: JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction and preview

For HCCS, this will be the second match of the day and they will be looking to make it two wins in two. On the other hand, JUCC too will be looking to step up and register a win in the upcoming encounter. Fans can expect a thrilling JUCC vs HCCS live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the JUCC vs HCCS playing 11.

🇪🇸 Spain is set to host the @EuropeanCricket Series' biggest event to date. 16 teams will battle it out 12-30 October in Barcelona as @Cricket_Espana sees more ECN action. Here's @tomgrunshaw ⤵️ https://t.co/Vm2OEWSciL — Emerging Cricket (@EmergingCricket) October 12, 2020

Also Read: HCCS Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: JUCC squad for JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Shahid Nazir (WK), Mohammad Ur Rehman, Sohaib Khan, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Usman Asghar, Muhammad Ali Zafar Khan, Ali Raza, Israr Ahmed, Abdul Rehman Ullah, Ali Hurair (C), Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Iqbal Muzammil, Jarar Haider, Babar Basharat, Muhammad Iftikhar, Muhammad Tariq, Saad Matloob, Zahid Akbar, Mubashar Farid, Haroon Salik

Also Read: MAH XI Vs TAM XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Match Preview

JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: HCCS squad for JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Muhammad Ihsan, Shanawar Shahzad (C), Anwar Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Arshad Gujjar, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad (WK), Safdar Iqbal, Mehmood Akhtar, Ali Azmat, Riaz Ahmed, Sharanjit Singh, Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Bakhtair Khalid, Fida Hussain, Shanawar Ali, Muhammad Arshad, Khawar Mehmood, Mona Raju Riza, Abid Mehboob

Also Read: Mahmudullah XI Vs Tamim XI Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: Top picks from JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Mohammad Ur Rehman

Shanawar Shahzad

Anwar Ul Haq

Shahid Nazir

JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction

As per our JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction, HCCS will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction, JUCC vs HCCS live match preview and JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JUCC vs HCCS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.