JUCC Vs MBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Joves Units CC will face Men in Blue CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our JUCC vs MBCC match prediction and JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 team. JUCC vs MBCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Both teams will be playing their second match of the day. However, MBCC will be under pressure to score a win in this encounter. JUCC are rooted at the bottom of the table and their chances of qualification look bleak.
MBCC open their campaign versus PMCC and that match will be a do-or-die encounter for their chances of making it to the knockout stage. If they do win their opening match then they will look to continue their winning momentum versus JUCC.
Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Jarar Haider, Mubashar Farid, Iqual Muzzamil.
Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Adnan Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat.
As per our JUCC vs MBCC Dream11 prediction, MBCC will be favourites to win the match.
