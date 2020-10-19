JUCC Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
Joves Units CC will battle it out with Raval Sporting CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our JUCC vs RSCC match prediction, JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team and the probable JUCC vs RSCC playing 11. The JUCC vs RSCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs JUCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
The JUCC vs RSCC match will be the second match of the day. JUCC will be playing their second match of the day and will be hoping to finish with a win. They lost their previous match against Catalunya CC and will look to bounce back by winning the first match versus Falco Zalmi CC and then continue their winning run versus RSCC. On the other hand, RSCC lost their last match against Pak Montcada CC and are currently placed fourth on the table.
Also Read: FZL Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview
Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan,Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Jarar Haider, Mubashar Farid, Iqual Muzzamil.
Also Read: Eoin Morgan Slammed By Netizens For Poor Use Of Kuldeep Yadav Despite Super Over Win
Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Gurpreet Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Lovepreet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Robin Kumar, Amit Das, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL Top Wicket Takers: Jasprit Bumrah Jumps To 2nd, Only 4 Wickets Behind Rabada
As per our JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, RSCC will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Glenn Maxwell trolled heavily by netizens for not batting in Super Overs vs Mumbai
1 min ago
KL Rahul praises "Phenomenal" Mohammed Shami after nail-biting win against Mumbai
3 mins ago
Dream11 IPL updated points table: Punjab move up to 6th after historic Super Over win
14 mins ago
CTL vs GCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona live
27 mins ago
Shami was very clear on bowling six yorkers in Super Over: Rahul
30 mins ago
KL Rahul achieves massive record by an Indian in Dream11 IPL history post win vs Mumbai
39 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points