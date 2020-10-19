JUCC Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Joves Units CC will battle it out with Raval Sporting CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our JUCC vs RSCC match prediction, JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team and the probable JUCC vs RSCC playing 11. The JUCC vs RSCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

JUCC vs RSCC live: JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction and preview

The JUCC vs RSCC match will be the second match of the day. JUCC will be playing their second match of the day and will be hoping to finish with a win. They lost their previous match against Catalunya CC and will look to bounce back by winning the first match versus Falco Zalmi CC and then continue their winning run versus RSCC. On the other hand, RSCC lost their last match against Pak Montcada CC and are currently placed fourth on the table.

JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: JUCC squad for JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan,Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Jarar Haider, Mubashar Farid, Iqual Muzzamil.

JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: RSCC squad for JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Gurpreet Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Lovepreet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Robin Kumar, Amit Das, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani.

JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

Gaurang Mahyavanshi

Taqqi Ul Mazhar

Babar Basharat

Ishan Patel

JUCC vs RSCC match prediction: JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team

JUCC vs RSCC live: JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction

As per our JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, RSCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, JUCC vs RSCC top picks and JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JUCC vs RSCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

