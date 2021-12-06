Jude Bellingham Under Investigation By German Police For Match-fixing Comments On Referee

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham could be in serious trouble as a criminal complaint has been filed against him after his comments on referee Felix Zwayer. The 18-year old questioned the referee's integrity by raising match-fixing doubts.

There was immense controversy in the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match as the referee turned down several appeals for a penalty from the home side and instead gave a spot-kick to the Bavarians for a handball by Mats Hummels. Bayern eventually went on to win the match 3-2, a result that increases their lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings to four points from Dortmund.

German police are investigating Jude Bellingham's comments

According to Sky Sports, the case involving Jude Bellingham and Felix Zwayer will now be forwarded to the Dortmund public prosecutor's office. They will now determine whether the 18-year old midfielder will face any criminal charges for his 'demeaning' comments that may have wrongly spoiled the referee's integrity.

An unfortunate result against a brilliant opponent but positives to take moving forward.

All my love to @JulianBrandt❤️ pic.twitter.com/h2WzeIG49u — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) December 4, 2021

After the game, Bellingham told ViaPlay, "You give a referee, that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect? For me, it wasn't [a penalty]. He [Hummels] is not even looking at the ball, and he's fighting to get it, and it hits him. You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game." The England midfielder was referencing Zwayer's six-month ban by the German Football Association in 2005 where he was deemed to be involved in a match-fixing scandal.

However, Zwayer defended his penalty decision against Hummels as he told Sky Germany,

"The situation was a standard corner kick. I see in the game that it's about a touch by Hummels. The question for me was: Is the arm stretched away from the body or not? In real-time, it was not clear whether his arm was moved towards the ball. I checked it with [VAR officials] in Cologne and then the arm position was checked. The video assistant made an assessment for himself and said that Hummels had his arm away from the body in an unnatural position. In the end, he clearly deflected the ball with his elbow, and I came to the decision that it was a penalty."

With a criminal case being registered against Bellingham, the 18-year old England international will now have an anxious wait before a decision is made over his potential offence. If he is found guilty, the Dortmund midfielder could face potential sanctions and even legal consequences.