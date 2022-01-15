Just 60 Losses In 213 Games: Virat Kohli's Distinguished Record As Team India Skipper

With Virat Kohli stepping down as India's Test captain, the era of 'Virat the Captain' is officially over. The player lead the Indian cricket team on 213 occasions leading them to several match and series wins but failed to deliver a single ICC trophy with the closest India getting to was during the 2021 World Test Championship finals against New Zealand. On that note, let us take a look at Virat Kohli's captaincy numbers.

In Test cricket, Virat Kohli steps down as India's "most successful Test captain" taking the Indian team to the vertex of glory. As Wasim Jaffer earlier pointed out, when Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement but now if India were to lose an overseas test series, it is called an upset and that’s rightly how far Virat Kohli has taken Indian cricket forward and leaves behind a legacy.

The Indian skipper became the first to lead India to a Test series win Down Under and also helped India lead 2-1 after four Tests in the impending England series which was put to a halt due to COVID-19 cases. The skipper also remained undefeated at home, winning in every home series that he captained the side in. In terms of matches, in total, he led India in 68 games winning 40 of those, losing 17, and drawing 11.

Virat Kohli was also in top form as a batter and this despite failing to score a Test century in the last two years. The batter scored 20 Test centuries as an India skipper and this stands as a record. Also under Kohli's leadership, India held the number one Test ranking for a period of 42 months straight between October 2016 to early in March 2020.

Virat Kohli captain record: Just 60 losses in 213 games

In overalls, Virat Kohli led India in 213 games across the three formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) winning 135 of those (40 Tests, 65 ODI games and 30 T20I games), while losing 60. He also drew 11 games, tied three with four games ending in no results. The one thing, however, that he failed to achieve was a major trophy in ICC tournaments. India finished as runners-up in the 2021 WTC Championship as well as the 2017 Champions Trophy and also reached the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Image: AP