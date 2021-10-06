'Just A One-format Player: Gambhir Calls Hardik's Selection For T20 WC A 'huge Surprise'

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has raised questions on Hardik Pandya’s selection in India’s T20 World Cup squad. He further went on to call Pandya a one-format player. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been selected for India’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Despite having a back injury and not bowling in recent times, Hardik has been included in the 15-man squad. Former Indian player and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has questioned the BCCI selectors decision of including Hardik Pandya.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir said, “The biggest upset in this batting lineup is Hardik Pandya. He hasn’t played any cricket, he is just a one-format player for me now. He only plays white-ball cricket and hasn’t delivered this year and he’s got into the T20 World Cup side when he hasn’t bowled either. So that’s a huge surprise.”

Will Hardik play as a specialist batter in the T20 World Cup?

Hardik didn’t feature in the Mumbai Indians’ first two games of the UAE leg owing to a niggle. The player made a return to the side for the following games but has played as a specialist batter. He hasn’t bowled in the matches so far and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to bowl for the national side in the T20 World Cup.

Gambhir added, “Selectors will probably have to answer this whether he’s actually going to bowl four overs in the World Cup and if he decides to do that, does he have those overs under him? If he decides to bowl in the World Cup, he has to start bowling from now on. Whether it’s one or two overs per game so that he can….deliver during the World Cup where India will be looking to win.”

Mumbai Indians will play its last league stage game on Friday, October 8, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be a must-win game for the defending champions and they will be hoping to win by a big margin to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

India squad for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Image: PTI