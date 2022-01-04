'Just Been So Good': Morkel Names Indian Player Who Is 'respected In SA Dressing Room'

The Indian cricket team is currently playing in the second Test match of the three-match series against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. India posted a first-innings total of 202 runs on Day 1 of the match, while South Africa were restricted on a total of 229 runs, following an enthralling show by the Indian pace attack. Meanwhile, former Proteas cricketer Morne Morkel revealed the name of an Indian player who is highly respected in the South African dressing room. Morkel heaped praises on Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who dismissed two Proteas batters in their first batting innings at Johannesburg.

What did Morne Morkel say about Mohammed Shami?

Speaking on Star Sports about Shami ahead of the second day’s play, Morkel hailed Shami for being a fine-tuned engine, citing that he runs is and lands the ball in perfect areas consistently. He also added that Shami makes the ball talk and makes the going hard for Proteas batters. Adding more about the subject, Morkel said, “Bumrah and Shami partnership just creates wickets. Even when they finish, the batters think 'okay we can score now' so India can pick up wickets even then. We spoke about Shami, he is respected in the South African dressing room. They work on different game plans for him but so far, he's just been too good”.

Indian bowlers shine at Johannesburg

Mohammed Shami earlier dismissed Aiden Markram as India’s first scalp in the second innings of the match, before Shardul Thakur dismissed skipper Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, and Rassie van der Dussen before lunch on Day 2. Thakur continued chipping wickets at regular intervals before Shami scalped his second dismissal of the innings by removing Kagiso Rabada. Thakur picked up the maximum of seven wickets for India, while Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took two and one wickets each.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, India find themselves at 31/1 after nine overs in their second batting innings. Indian skipper KL Rahul returned to the pavilion on an individual score of eight runs, after getting dismissed by Marco Jensen. Opener Mayank Agarwal is currently partnered by Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle, with India leading the match by four runs.

Image: AP