WI Vs IND: Courtney Walsh Settles The Virat Vs Sachin Debate With Straightforward Answer

India vs West Indies enters Day 2 of the 2nd and final Test of the bilateral series. As India will start off fresh with 288 runs at the loss of 4 wickets. Former captain Virat Kohli and the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were unbeaten at the stumps on Day-1. India was victorious in their last Test match dominating the match due to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century and Ravichandran Ashwin’s 12 wicket haul.

3 things you need to know

India won the 1st Test by 141 runs and an innings

West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl on the Day 1 of the 2nd Test

Virat Kohli appeared for his 500th International match for the Indian Cricket Team

WI vs IND: West Indies star makes a huge statement on Virat Kohli

Courtney Walsh, a well-known fast bowler for the West Indies, has voiced his admiration for Virat Kohli. Walsh hailed him as one of the greatest batters he has ever witnessed. According to the Windies bowler, Kohli's greatness in Indian cricket comes second only to the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

Talking to JioCinema Walsh stated:

Well, as an Indian great, I would rate him just behind Sachin. Sachin is one of the greatest I have seen and played against. Brian Lara, Viv Richards, I will put them up from a West Indian point of view. Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh. Two gentleman I played when I was a youngster; Graham Gooch from England and Javed Miandad, who probably did not as much games. But the value they put on their wickets reminded me of Virat Kohli as well, he doesn't want to go. So I will definitely have him in my top 4, top 5 greatest cricketers I have seen.

On July 20, 2023, Virat Kohli reached a watershed event in his stellar career when he played his 500th international match. The historic moment took place during the 2nd Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Will Virat Kohli cap off another ton?

In honour of his historic appearence, Virat Kohli demonstrated his batting prowess by scoring an outstanding 87 not out, assisting India in recording a total of 288 for 4 on the first day at Queen's Park Oval. India encountered some difficulties during the second session, as they lost four vital wickets, including that of Rohit Sharma, who scored 80, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who contributed 57 runs to the total.

However, Kohli's tenacity helped guide India out of trouble in WI vs IND. He and Ravindra Jadeja put on an undefeated 106-run partnership, consolidating India's position throughout the match. This outstanding exhibition of batting technique and dedication demonstrated why Kohli is considered as one of the best cricketers of all time.

Kohli and Jadeja wiull begin Day 2 at the Wueen's Park Oval as the former team captain nears his century. Will he be able to sweep another ton? It is subject to witness.