Last Updated:

'Just Like Doctor Ordered': Tendulkar Leads Wishes For Ravi Shastri As Ex-coach Turns 60

Sachin Tendulkar leads the list of big names in Indian cricket, who wished Ravi Shastri on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary on May 28, 2022.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Ravi Shastri

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI


Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday, May 27. Born in Mumbai on May 27, 1962, Shastri became one of the biggest names of Indian cricket, first during his time as a player, followed by his time as a commentator and also his stint as the head coach of Team India.

On the occasion of his birthday, many prominent cricket personalities including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh, among others, have wished Shastri on social media. 

Wishing Shastri on his birthday, Tendulkar tweeted, “Happy birthday to a teammate and a friend who lives & breathes cricket and was always there to discuss cricket with me! Hope you're celebrating the day just like the doctor ordered, Ravi!”.

On the other hand, former India captain Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and conveyed his best wishes to the former coach. Shastri and Kohli were known to share a great bond while working together in the Indian team. 

READ | Should Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut in MI vs DC match? Ravi Shastri has his say

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh wish Ravi Shastri

Meanwhile, former 2011 World Cup-winning former cricketers of India, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also wished Shastri on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai @RaviShastriOfc . Wishing you good health & happiness always,” Raina wrote in the tweet.

READ | Ravi Shastri flays Rishabh Pant for DRS gaffe; 'DC didn’t deserve to qualify & RCB does'

Yuvraj on the other hand said, “Happy birthday senior! Have a blessed year ahead! @RaviShastriOfc”. “Wish you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. Keep rocking the way you do ,” Harbhajan said.

READ | 'We tend to forget his contribution': Shastri blames Raina's absence for CSK's IPL setback

'Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons,' says Wasim Jaffer

Shastri also received a birthday wish from former India cricketer and domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer on Twitter. “Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in last few decades and you'll find @RaviShastriOfc there. On the field, in the comm box or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons,” Jaffer said.

READ | GT vs RR: De Villiers, Shastri & Jaffer predict winner; tip 'better bowling' to prevail

Current Team India cricketers Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also extended their best wishes to their ex-coach. Whereas, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished Shastri and said, “230 international matches, 6938 runs & 280 wickets in international cricket, 1983 World Cup-winner. Birthday wishes to the former #TeamIndia Captain & former India Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc”.

READ | Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri lauds PM Modi's 'terrific gesture' for Thomas Cup 2022 heroes

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com