'Just Like Doctor Ordered': Tendulkar Leads Wishes For Ravi Shastri As Ex-coach Turns 60

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday, May 27. Born in Mumbai on May 27, 1962, Shastri became one of the biggest names of Indian cricket, first during his time as a player, followed by his time as a commentator and also his stint as the head coach of Team India.

On the occasion of his birthday, many prominent cricket personalities including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh, among others, have wished Shastri on social media.

Wishing Shastri on his birthday, Tendulkar tweeted, “Happy birthday to a teammate and a friend who lives & breathes cricket and was always there to discuss cricket with me! Hope you're celebrating the day just like the doctor ordered, Ravi!”.

On the other hand, former India captain Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and conveyed his best wishes to the former coach. Shastri and Kohli were known to share a great bond while working together in the Indian team.

Happy birthday to a teammate and a friend who lives & breathes cricket and was always there to discuss cricket with me!



Hope you're celebrating the day just like the doctor ordered, Ravi! 😉 pic.twitter.com/hi3kU9XbEI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2022

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh wish Ravi Shastri

Meanwhile, former 2011 World Cup-winning former cricketers of India, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also wished Shastri on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai @RaviShastriOfc . Wishing you good health & happiness always,” Raina wrote in the tweet.

Yuvraj on the other hand said, “Happy birthday senior! Have a blessed year ahead! @RaviShastriOfc”. “Wish you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. Keep rocking the way you do ,” Harbhajan said.

Happy birthday senior! Have a blessed year ahead! 🎂 @RaviShastriOfc — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 27, 2022

Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai @RaviShastriOfc . Wishing you good health & happiness always 🙌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 27, 2022

Wish you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. Keep rocking the way you do 🕺 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 27, 2022

'Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons,' says Wasim Jaffer

Shastri also received a birthday wish from former India cricketer and domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer on Twitter. “Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in last few decades and you'll find @RaviShastriOfc there. On the field, in the comm box or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons,” Jaffer said.

Pick any iconic moment in Indian cricket in last few decades and you'll find @RaviShastriOfc there. On the field, in the comm box or in the dressing room. Happy Birthday to Indian cricket's man for all seasons. pic.twitter.com/w1ZYoUtJas — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2022

Current Team India cricketers Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also extended their best wishes to their ex-coach. Whereas, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished Shastri and said, “230 international matches, 6938 runs & 280 wickets in international cricket, 1983 World Cup-winner. Birthday wishes to the former #TeamIndia Captain & former India Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc”.

A very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai! Wishing you a year of good health, happiness and success. — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 27, 2022

Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir, appreciate your support always. Have a great day and year ahead. God bless you. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/wiJqwfUXt8 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) May 27, 2022

Warmest wishes on your birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. Have a fantastic day and year 🤗 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 27, 2022

230 international matches 👍

6938 runs & 280 wickets in international cricket 👌

1983 World Cup-winner 🏆



Birthday wishes to the former #TeamIndia Captain & former India Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/dGZ4Rc03ZR — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2022

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)