Pakistan Cricket was the subject of brutal trolling once again as umpires stopped the game after the first over was bowled in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand. The Kiwis are playing a five-match ODI series against the Asian country on their home turf. Pakistan won the first match by five wickets.

In a very shocking event, it was found that the measurement of the 30-yard circle was wrong as Aleem Dar took things into his own hands and had to intervene in the matter to correct the dimension of the circle. The match has seen about six minutes of time loss and social media has ripped apart Pakistan cricket for their antics on the pitch.

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan trolled for hilarious on-pitch antics against New Zealand

A day without humiliation is a day wasted for Pakistan 😏



30 yard circle measurement was wrong & is adjusted after ODI started b/w Pak & NZ 😭🤣



Pathetic international cricket standards in Pakistan 😑#PAKvNZ | #PakvsNz | #PAKvsNZhttps://t.co/7r00yQT2WL — Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 29, 2023

For the first time seeing in international match that 30-yard circle being wrongly measured and corrected between the match.



Just Pakistan Things ☕️ 😂#PAKvNZ || https://t.co/BPuaOvJz0f — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 29, 2023

Cant place 30 yard circle properly and they want to Host Asia Cup 😀😀!! #PAKvNZ



https://t.co/BPWcJzBcUW — Rainbow Salt (@Rainbowsalts91) April 29, 2023

Fielding is an important aspect of cricket, but Pakistan is taking it to the next level by placing the 30-yard circle in the wrong spot! Might be playing a new format of cricket😂#PAKvNZ #PakistanCricket #30YardCircle pic.twitter.com/B7arTrGNGk — Ashiq Ali Breceli (@Merey_Khayalaat) April 29, 2023

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Earlier Pakistan won the toss and sent the visitors to bat first. They already have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series and should they manage to seal a win they will register a massive advantage.

PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry