Image: PCB
Pakistan Cricket was the subject of brutal trolling once again as umpires stopped the game after the first over was bowled in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand. The Kiwis are playing a five-match ODI series against the Asian country on their home turf. Pakistan won the first match by five wickets.
In a very shocking event, it was found that the measurement of the 30-yard circle was wrong as Aleem Dar took things into his own hands and had to intervene in the matter to correct the dimension of the circle. The match has seen about six minutes of time loss and social media has ripped apart Pakistan cricket for their antics on the pitch.
A day without humiliation is a day wasted for Pakistan 😏— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 29, 2023
30 yard circle measurement was wrong & is adjusted after ODI started b/w Pak & NZ 😭🤣
Pathetic international cricket standards in Pakistan 😑#PAKvNZ | #PakvsNz | #PAKvsNZhttps://t.co/7r00yQT2WL
For the first time seeing in international match that 30-yard circle being wrongly measured and corrected between the match.— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 29, 2023
Just Pakistan Things ☕️ 😂#PAKvNZ || https://t.co/BPuaOvJz0f
Cant place 30 yard circle properly and they want to Host Asia Cup 😀😀!! #PAKvNZ— Rainbow Salt (@Rainbowsalts91) April 29, 2023
https://t.co/BPWcJzBcUW
Here's the video 😭🤣pic.twitter.com/fXGEUHw8Rf— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 29, 2023
Fielding is an important aspect of cricket, but Pakistan is taking it to the next level by placing the 30-yard circle in the wrong spot! Might be playing a new format of cricket😂#PAKvNZ #PakistanCricket #30YardCircle pic.twitter.com/B7arTrGNGk— Ashiq Ali Breceli (@Merey_Khayalaat) April 29, 2023
Earlier Pakistan won the toss and sent the visitors to bat first. They already have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series and should they manage to seal a win they will register a massive advantage.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah
New Zealand (Playing XI): Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry