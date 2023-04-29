Last Updated:

'Just Pakistan Things': Umpire Stops PAK Vs NZ 2nd ODI To Fix Embarrassing Error- WATCH

The Pakistan vs New Zealand match has seen about six minutes of time loss and social media has ripped apart Pakistan cricket for their antics on the pitch.

Anirban Sarkar
PAK vs NZ

Image: PCB


Pakistan Cricket was the subject of brutal trolling once again as umpires stopped the game after the first over was bowled in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand. The Kiwis are playing a five-match ODI series against the Asian country on their home turf. Pakistan won the first match by five wickets.

In a very shocking event, it was found that the measurement of the 30-yard circle was wrong as Aleem Dar took things into his own hands and had to intervene in the matter to correct the dimension of the circle. The match has seen about six minutes of time loss and social media has ripped apart Pakistan cricket for their antics on the pitch.

PAK vs NZ: Pakistan trolled for hilarious on-pitch antics against New Zealand

 

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Earlier Pakistan won the toss and sent the visitors to bat first. They already have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series and should they manage to seal a win they will register a massive advantage.

PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

