'Just Phenomenal' Cricket Fraternity Praise Jasprit Bumrah After 5-wicket Haul In 3rd Test

India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah picked up an outstanding five-wicket haul in the third IND vs SA Test to get Team India right back in the deciding match.

Vidit Dhawan
Jasprit Bumrah

Image: Twitter@StarSportsIndia


Jasprit Bumrah picked up an outstanding five-wicket haul in the third IND vs SA Test to get Team India right back on track in the deciding match.

The stakes are high for the Virat Kohli-led side in the final match at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town as a win would help them win their first Test series in South Africa. Following Bumrah's heroics, the cricketing fraternity took to social media to heap praise on the Indian pacer.

Cricketing fraternity hails Jasprit Bumrah

As Jasprit Bumrah picked up his seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket, several former cricketers took to social media to praise the 28-year old. Former batter Wasim Jaffer called Bumrah 'phenomenal' as the Indian pacer ripped through South Africa's batting order.

Legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn believes that Bumrah's excellent five-wicket haul has made the final India vs South Africa Test match an interesting match to watch, with both teams very much in the thick of it.

Veteran Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle believes that Bumrah showcased the class of 'a champion' as he came back strongly after making little difference to the match in the initial stages.

Meanwhile, legendary Indian pacer Irfan Pathan tweeted:

IND vs SA 3rd Test recap: India dismiss South Africa for 210 runs

Having batted first, Team India scored 223 runs in the first innings, with captain Virat Kohli playing an incredible 79-run knock. The 33-year old's innings included 12 boundaries and a six. Kohli formed a decent partnership alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, who hit 43 runs off 77 deliveries, an inning that included seven boundaries. Kagiso Rabada was the pick amongst the South African bowlers as he picked up four wickets, including the all-important dismissal of Kohli.

In response, South Africa only managed 210 runs in the first innings, giving India a lead of 13 runs. Keegan Petersen ended as the side's top scorer, having smacked 72 runs from 166 deliveries, an inning that included nine boundaries. Meanwhile, cameos from Keshav Maharaj (25), Rassie van der Dussen (21) and Temba Bavuma (28) helped the Proteas finish their innings with a decent score.

With still more than three days remaining in the final India vs South Africa Test, it promises to be a nail-biting encounter.

