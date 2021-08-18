Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has come out in support of Australian men's team head coach Justin Langer, who is facing criticism regarding his management styles. Hockley, in a public statement, said that Justin Langer was doing a great job in coaching the men's team as he credited the former skipper for raising the "culture, values and behaviours" of the side since taking over the role in 2018 after the infamous ball-tampering scandal. Hockley also assured that Justin will remain the head coach of the Australian men's team until his contract expires in mid-2022.

Cricket Australia chief backs Justin Langer

"Justin has done an incredible job in raising the culture, values and behaviours of the Australian men's team since he took on the role in 2018. His efforts have restored public faith in the national team. He is contracted as head coach through to the middle of next year, with the focus now on a successful T20 World Cup campaign followed by the home Ashes defence. Justin, his coaching staff and the leaders within the team have an equally important part to play in ensuring a successful summer ahead," Hockley said in his statement.

Justin Langer facing player discontent

Justin Langer is also being chastised by his own players, who are allegedly leaking information to the media about his intense coaching methods. Aaron Finch, Australia's captain, expressed concern about internal tensions, saying, "It wasn't a great look" that players were leaking details about the coach's behaviour. When the team loses, according to Finch, the problem becomes more pronounced.

Earlier this year, during an external evaluation, a number of Australian players pointed up shortcomings in Justin's coaching, and the issue seemed to be remedied there. However, as Australia went on to lose two successive T20I series against the West Indies and Bangladesh, the leaks and private anxiety within the team remerged.

According to cricket.com.au, Cricket Australia is expected to announce its squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Thursday. Injured stars Aaron Finch and Steve Smith are likely to be included in the squad with other key players also coming in for the World Cup.

(Image: cricket.com.au)