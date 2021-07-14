Justin Langer Loses AFL Bet To Mitchell Marsh, Made To 'kit Up' For Australia's Warm-up

Having already lost the five-match T20I series against West Indies, Australia will be playing for pride in the remainder of the games. West Indies are already 3-0 up in the series and eyeing to whitewash the visitors by winning the remaining two matches. Ahead of the upcoming fourth match, Cricket Australia posted a video of coach Justin Langer donning Mitchell Marsh's Australian kit and taking part in the warmup

Daniel Christian reveals why Justin Langer warmed up in Mitch Marsh kit

In the video, all-rounder Daniel Christian spoke about the bet which took place between Langer and Mitch Marsh over an Australian Football League (AFL) match. Christian, when asked about why Langer was wearing the Marsh kit during training, revealed, "I am not sure of the exact bet but it had to do something with North Melbourne and West Coast game. I am not sure as to what would have happened if West Coast beat North Melbourne but Mitch would have had to wear Justin Langer's small men's training kit, but I think of something like that". West Coast suffered a shock 10-point AFL loss to last-placed North Melbourne at a wet and slippery Optus Stadium.

Justin Langer on his aspirations of being a good coach

Ahead of the series against West Indies Langer while speaking to Cricket.com.au had said "We're not a great team yet and that's what we're all aspiring to. Like I'm aspiring to be a great coach. I'm not a great coach yet, I'm aspiring to be a great coach. I'm working towards it and I hope all the players are doing the same thing. I was really honest about that and it was a really, really uplifting two days".

Playing about players unrest in the team he said "I left the camp feeling like Superman. It was such a great few days for us up in the Gold Coast, it was brilliant. It was good to get everyone back together ... (I) hadn't seen them since the last day of the last Test. We addressed some of those issues. Everyone's absolutely flying at the moment. There's a great spirit over here and we've just appointed our two new senior assistant coaches, which I'm delighted about". With the five T20I matches currently being played at Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia, coming to an end, Australia will next their shift focus towards the ODI serieswhich will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados between July 21 and July 25.

Credit: AP