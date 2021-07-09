Justin Langer Makes Big Claims Ahead Of WI Series, Says 'I'm Aspiring To Be A Great Coach'

The current head coach of the Australian cricket team Justin Langer is trying his best to be in high spirits despite 'hurtful' media reports. Team Australia is currently in the Caribbean for a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The five T20I matches will be played at Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia, starting July 9, while the ODI matches will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados between July 21 and July 25.

Justin Langer says he aspires to be a great coach

While speaking on the eve of Australia's T20I series against West Indies, the southpaw described recent media reports of player unrest and at the same time also admitted he is not a great coach yet and is aspiring to be one.

"I left the camp feeling like Superman. It was such a great few days for us up in the Gold Coast, it was brilliant. It was good to get everyone back together ... (I) hadn't seen them since the last day of the last Test. We addressed some of those issues. Everyone's absolutely flying at the moment. There's a great spirit over here and we've just appointed our two new senior assistant coaches, which I'm delighted about", said Justin Langer as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"We're not a great team yet and that's what we're all aspiring to. Like I'm aspiring to be a great coach. I'm not a great coach yet, I'm aspiring to be a great coach. I'm working towards it and I hope all the players are doing the same thing. I was really honest about that and it was a really, really uplifting two days", he added.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.