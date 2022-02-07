Last Updated:

Justin Langer Opens Up For The First Time Post Shock Resignation As Australia Head Coach

Justin Langer also opened up on how he wanted to sign a new long-term contract but Cricket Australia only wanted to keep him on until T20 World Cup.

Justin Langer tenure as the coach of the Australia cricket team ended on Saturday as he stepped down from the position following his meeting with Cricket Australia. The former Australian cricketer's tough coaching approach saw the dynamics between him and players strained, leading to Cricket Australia getting involved to resolve the issue. However, despite that, the relationship failed to improve, and as a result, Langer was forced to resign.

Justin Langer resignation: Ex-Australia coach breaks his silence 

According to a report by Cricket.com.au Justin Langer in a statement on his LinkedIn page revealed the reasons why he decided to give up the job of Australia coach. In his statement, Langer wrote, "It is said that in any venture if you leave things in a better place than when you started then you have done your job. Whilst it is not up to me to judge, I hope Australians respect what has been achieved over the last four years in Australian cricket. From day one I believed it was possible to both win and play the game in the spirit that is now expected from our supporters. For the last four years, it has been proven this can be achieved and I am very proud of the team for their efforts on and off the cricket field. I hope we have made Australians proud and earned respect from countries around the world".

He added, "There has been a great deal of media speculation on my future as the Australian Men's cricket coach over the last 12 months and this has taken an enormous toll on my family. I hope through this time, and throughout my tenure, I have held myself with integrity and dignity. My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as "too intense" at times, I apologise".

No long term future with Cricket Australia 

Besides giving the reason behind resignation Justin Langer also opened up on his contract situation and how he wanted to sign a new long-term contract but Cricket Australia only wanted to keep him on until the end of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He said, "On Friday night, I was offered a short-term contract until the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia, with the sentiment of 'going out on a high. After careful consideration, I have decided not to accept this contract renewal, and as a result, I believe it is in everyone's best interests for the Australian cricket team to begin the next chapter immediately".

