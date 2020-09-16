Eng Vs Aus: Coach Justin Langer Reveals Why Steve Smith Might Not Feature In The 3rd ODI

It has been learned that Steve Smith might be doubtful for the series-deciding third and final ODI against England that will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. Smith was not a part of Australia's team for the first ODI against England as he suffered a blow on his head in the nets on match eve. The top-ranked Test batsman was also not included for the second match where the hosts registered an emphatic win to keep the series alive.

'He still looks a bit rusty, to be honest': Justin Langer

“In terms of Smithy, he had a hit today. He still looks a bit rusty, to be honest. We’ll give him until the last moment to play but I’m not as confident now as I was 24 hours ago. If he doesn’t come up again, we will keep his – like all of our players – health in mind", said Justin Langer while speaking on SEN Breakfast. “He was probably on his 30,000th ball and he probably had about two or three to go. The facilities over here are brilliant but they’re a bit worn because of so much traffic through them over the last few months. So one ball just didn’t quite get up and he ducked into it and it hit him on the side of the helmet. It was unfortunate, these things happen,” the head coach of the Australian cricket team added.

Who will have the last laugh?

England staged a remarkable comeback by winning the previous ODI as they successfully defended a modest score of 231 to level the three-match series 1-1. At one stage, it looked as if the Aussies would cruise towards an easy win when the scorecard read 144/2. However, as soon as skipper Aaron Finch and Marnus Labushagne were dismissed in quick successions, their middle-order suffered a dramatic collapse, and even though wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey ignited the Australian hopes with a vital 36, he did not receive any support from the other end and once the asking rate got steeper, he had to go for big shots and was eventually stumped by his counterpart Jos Buttler off leggie Adil Rashid as the visitors were bundled out for 209.

It now remains to be seen whether the reigning ODI world champions can do the double over their arch-rivals (The hosts had won the T20I series 2-1) or will the five-time world champions have the last laugh by emerging triumphant in the 50-overs format?

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)

