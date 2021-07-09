Justin Langer Shares His Excitement On Veteran Dan Christian's Inclusion For WI T20Is

The current head coach of the Australian cricket team Justin Langer is excited about the inclusion of T20 specialist Daniel Christian for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies starting Friday. Dan Christian had last donned the Australian jersey back in 2017.

Justin Langer on Daniel Christian's inclusion for WI T20Is

"He's finally worn me down, 'Christo'. "I've been in the (head coach) job three years and every time he gets some runs in any game or competition around the world, he texts me and says 'Coach I'm ready to go, pick me, I'm the best allrounder in Australia'.He's a fantastic bloke, he's got an amazing set of hands in the field (and) he's clever with the ball. His experience and we've seen throughout the Big Bash and all around the world actually, he hits the ball as clean as anyone", said Justin Langer as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"It's almost becoming urban myth, isn't it? Wherever he plays, we win. He's so excited, he's probably a bit nervous tonight - so excited about playing for Australia again - and I just love seeing that, love seeing that energy. It's like Moises Henriques as well. I love seeing that energy at whatever age", he added.

Australia tour of West Indies

The five-time world champions are currently in the Caribbean for a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The five T20I matches will be played at Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia, starting July 9, while the ODI matches will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados between July 21 and July 25.