Justin Langer Slams 'Slacking' Australia, Rues Tim Paine's Slow Over-rate In Home Series

Australia missed out on the ICC World Test Championship 2021 final and one of the reasons which cost them a place in the ultimate showdown was their slow over-rate in the Melbourne Test against India. It is worth mentioning that Australia finished in the third position (69.2 PCT) in the ICC World Test Championship 2021 standings behind finalists and second-placed New Zealand (70.0 PCT).

Justin Langer opens up on finishing third in ICC World Test Championship 2021 standings, laments Tim Paine's slow over-rate

The Aussies dropped two points due to a penalty for slow over rates during the Boxing Day Test against an Ajinkya Rahane-led India. The two dropped points came back to haunt them as it was all that separated the team from a place in the ICC World Test Championship 2021 final. Despite having the series against Bangladesh and South Africa cancelled due to COVID-19 complications, Australia could have progressed through to the WTC final, however, they were docked two crucial points after the loss against India at the MCG due to a slow over-rate.

Speaking about the same, Australian head coach Justin Langer, while speaking to SEN said that Australia were 'really slack' in not maintaining their over-rate at the MCG. Elaborating further on the slow-over rate issue and how they forgot to take note of it, Langer stated that what he is saying might sound like the silliest thing he has ever said but Australian manager Gavin Dovey had gone home for Christmas to be with his family and it wasn't until after the MCG Test that they realised their over-rate was down, something which he reckoned was 'really slack' on their behalf.

That victory against England means India finish the league phase of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a fine view from the top of the table ðŸ”#INDvENG | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/rXFiKPXdB7 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

Justin Langer also admitted to a feeling of dread when Australia dropped two points due to a penalty for slow over-rates. Recalling the incident, Langer revealed that he remembers they were in the team room afterwards and he spoke to skipper Tim Paine and their analyst Dene Hills about it. He added that he was a bit grumpy about it and thought 'imagine if this cost us the World Test Championship'.

The Australian head coach further said that he mentioned the same to the players afterwards that two overs down could cost them the World Test Championship which is why they have to maintain the over-rate and make sure it doesn't happen in Sydney and Brisbane. Langer opined that it's very disappointing but the lesson for them is that the things they can control are the things they should control and also that they can't relax for a second in Test cricket.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU TWITTER