Justin Langer Speaks To Aussie Players Amid Infighting, Assures 'we're In A Better Place'

After speaking with players who had concerns about his coaching style, Australian head coach Justin Langer believes he is now on the same page as them. After having one-on-one conversations with the players, Langer told the West Australian newspaper that he believes that he and the players are "in a better place now". Langer, who is presently in isolation at an Australian hotel, spoke with players individually to discuss the issues they had been facing with his controversial coaching style. Langer further said that he also spoke to a number of coaching mentors and friends. He added, "I am confident that I will become a better coach from it."

This is the first time that Langer has addressed the Australian team's infighting publicly since reports surfaced about players dissatisfied with his coaching style. Earlier this month, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley had come out in support of Langer. He claimed that the former cricketer was doing a great job in coaching the men's team. Hockley further credited Langer for raising the team's "culture, values" and "behaviours" following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Hockley assured that Langer would remain the coach of the men's team until his contract expires in mid-2022.

Several Australian players pointed out flaws in Langer's coaching at an external evaluation earlier this year, and the problem appeared to be resolved there. However, the leaks and private disquiet within the team resurfaced when Australia lost two consecutive T20I series to the West Indies and Bangladesh, respectively. All of the external noise, according to Langer, will fade away once the Australian team begins to win matches. Langer stated that he is now focused on the forthcoming T20 World Cup, which will begin in the United Arab Emirates in October.

Australia's 15-member squad

Australia has already announced its squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be led by the white-ball captain Aaron Finch. Several key players are set to make a comeback for the marquee ICC event, including explosive batsmen David Warner and Glenn Maxwell.

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (Wicketkeeper), David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

