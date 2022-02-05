Justin Langer has stepped down as head coach of the Australian men's cricket team. This comes after after Langer and Cricket Australia held several meetings over the fast few days to discuss his future as head coach of the senior men's side. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley had said after yesterday's meeting that "no resolution" has been reached with Langer and that they will continue to hold confidential discussions with the coach.

After Australia's loss of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year, Langer's job as head coach came under scrutiny. It was reported that due to Langer's tough coaching approach, the dynamics between players and the coach strained and Cricket Australia was involved to resolve the issue. However, despite much deliberation, the relationship failed to improve, and as a result, Langer has now been forced to resign.

Who will take over as next Australia coach after Justin Langer?

According to cricket.com.au, assistant coach Andrew McDonald is expected to take over as head coach for the time being, until a long-term solution is reached. McDonald was anyway going to lead the team going into the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka as Langer had planned to take a leave before the subsequent series against Pakistan.

Justin Langer as Australia head coach

Langer took over as head coach in May 2018 after the infamous sandpaper incident that rocked Cricket Australia to its core. Under Langer's guidance, Australia won two Ashes series in a row and also won its maiden T20I World Cup. Langer, on the other hand, was in charge of Australia's first-ever home Test series defeat against India. Trevor Bayliss, Ricky Ponting, and Gary Kirsten are being dubbed as Langer's potential replacements.

Pat Cummins on Justin Langer's coaching 'evaluation'

Earlier, when Australian captain Pat Cummins was asked about Langer's evaluation, he said it is important to evaluate his position despite the success he has achieved with the team over the past few months. "It's the right process, it's how you maintain being No.1 in the world". As per a report by The Guardian, on being asked if he backed Langer's position as head coach, he avered, “It's part of speculation which I don’t think is healthy. I don’t think it helps anyone, so I don’t want to add to it. That is Cricket Australia’s job, it’s not my job. I have really liked my time working with JL”.