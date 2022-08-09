K Srikkanth Makes Bold Remark On Team India's Asia Cup Squad; 'Had I Been Chairman...'

Former Team India captain and ex-chairman of the Selection Committee Krishnamachari Srikkanth made a bold statement, saying that had he been still been on the Committee, pacer Mohammed Shami would have been a part of the Men in Blue's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, set to begin from August 27.

Speaking on the show, Follow the Blues, on Star Sports, K Srikkanth said, "In my team, Shami was literally there. If I was the Chairman of the Selection Committee, I think Shami would have been there and probably, I would not have gone with Ravi Bishnoi. But I still believe that Axar Patel was a serious contender in my team. It would have been a big toss-up between Axar Patel and Ashwin."

As for the other players in Team India's squad, K Srikkanth added, "I am very happy for Deepak Hooda - he can bowl a bit and he is a good hitter. What I like about Deepak Hooda is that he is a good striker of the ball. He is a flirter. Otherwise, this squad is a fantastic squad, only feel bad for Axar Patel. I still believe that he's a good bowling all-rounder, maybe in Australia conditions. I am not going for just the Asia Cup, but yes, this must be a blueprint for the ICC T20 World Cup also."

Kiran More shares thoughts on India squad

Meanwhile, former Indian wicket-keeper and ex-chief of selectors Kiran More also evaluated the squad but gave a special mention to Virat Kohli.

While speaking about the former Team India skipper, he said, "It has been too many innings. The other batsmen also have been performing really well. Overall, the squad looks good and well-balanced. There are good all-rounders too - R Ashwin has been batting well. Definitely, Axar Patel has been performing well throughout the year too. (sic)"

Team India squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Standbys: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar