KAC Vs CAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Match Preview

Kalighat Club (KAC) will go up against Calcutta Customs Club (CAL) in the upcoming match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge on Sunday, December 6 at 7:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Here's a look at our KAC vs CAL Dream11 prediction, probable KAC vs CAL playing 11 and KAC vs CAL Dream11 team.

Calcutta Customs Club is in a desperate need of a win as they are currently at the basement (6th) spot of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge points table. However, Sumanto Gupta and team will be going into the match with a boost of confidence as they defeated Mohun Bagan Club in their last outing. Much is expected from Chirag Pathak and Abhilas Semwal who shined against Mohun Bagan.

However, Kalighat Club is expected to give them a tough competition as they are currently in a very good form. With 16 points, Kalighat is at the third spot of the table, thanks to players like Jayojit Basu and Amit Kuila.

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020

Time: 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Pradipta Pramanik, Sudip Chatterjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Aamir Gani, Amit Kuila, Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, Priyank Bengani, Pritam Dutta, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Shubrajit Das, Subham Sarkar, Satyaki Dutta, Shubham Chatterjee, Sourav Mondal, Prakash KR Roy, Debtanu Baidya, Mithlesh Das

Prosenjit Das, Chirag Pathak, Abhishek Das, Ravikant Singh, Agniv Pan, Arjun Kumar, Karan Lal, Shreyan Chakraborty, Satyam Mishra, Aditya Sharma, Arka Sarkar, Abhilash Semiwal, Rajarshi Mitra, Bapi Manna, Saikat Banerjee, Kunal Kumar, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta, Dip Chatterjee

Kalighat Club: Shubham Chatterjee, Satyaki Dutta, Sourav Mondal

Calcutta Customs Club: Abhishek Das, Karan Lal, Shreyan Chakraborty

Wicketkeeper: Sudip Chatterjee

Batsmen: Abhishek Das, Sumanto Gupta, Jayojit Basu, Shubham Chatterjee

All-Rounders: Satyaki Dutta, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal

Bowlers: Sourav Mondal, Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhilash Semiwal

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Kalighat Club will come out on top in this contest.

His crucial 56 run innings helped #KalighatClub beat #TownClub by 14 runs.

Prinan Dutta's knock included 6 fours and 1 towering six. #CAB #RoxxBengalT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/i5IbnV7IPe — CABCricket (@CabCricket) December 5, 2020

Note: The KAC vs CAL match prediction and KAC vs CAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAC vs CAL Dream11 team and KAC vs CAL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

