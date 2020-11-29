KAC Vs EBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge Game Preview

Kalighat Club faces off against East Bengal Club in the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020. The match is scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, November 29 at 4:00 PM. Here is our KAC vs EBC Dream11 prediction, team and other details of the Bengal T20 Challange fixture.

Excited for the new #BengalT20Challenge which starts tomorrow . Good initiative by @CabCricket this . Will help a lot of players. Do watch the matches on fancode app . Looking forward to it 🏏 pic.twitter.com/M92yck1UjY — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) November 24, 2020

Kalighat Club started off the season with a 3-wicket loss against Town Club. However, they bounced back with successive wins against Mohun Bagan AC and Calcutta Customs Club. It took their tally to 8 points from 3 games with a positive 0.178 NRR as they sit 2nd on the league table. Pramanik has been the star for this team as the bowler has four dismissals to his name in his previous outing. Aamir Gani and A Chatterjee have also come up with promising performances for the team.

Despite having some serious talent in the likes of Shreevats Goswami, East Bengal Club have not been up to the mark. They lost their first game of the season to Tapan Memorial Club in what was a low scoring game. Later on, they failed to bounce back against Town Club after restricting them to 128/8 as they lost by 14 runs.

Also Read ICC Fines India For Slow Over-rate In First ODI Against Australia

Squads for KAC vs EBC Dream11 team

Kalighat Club squad: Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta.

East Bengal Club squad: Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

Also Read David Warner Continues 'Butta Bomma' Love On Boundary Line, Singer Armaan Malik Reacts

KAC vs EBC Playing 11 (Predicted)

Kalighat Club: Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, Pritam Chakraborty, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Shubham Chatterjee Satyaki Ghosh, Mithlesh Das, Sourav Mandal Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik Sourav Mandal

East Bengal Club; Shreevats Goswami, Abhijit Bhagat, Ranjoy Singh, Dipanjay Mukherjee, Ranjoy Singh, Anubhav Ahuja, Arnab Nandi, Sayan Mondal, Akash Pandey Boddupalli Amit, Mukesh Kumar Kanishk Seth

Also Read 'Where Is Your Sixth Bowling Option?', Asks Gautam Gambhir After India's Loss In 1st ODI

KAC vs EBC Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: S Goswami, S Chatterjee

Batsmen: J Basu, R Khaira, A Ghosh

All-Rounders: A Nandi, S Chatterjee, S Sarkar

Bowlers: P Pramanik, S Mondal, M Kumar

KAC vs EBC match prediction

With 2 back-to-back losses, the East Bengal side has nothing to lose as they head onto the fixture and will be looking to bounce back with a win. The Kalighat Club, on the other hand, will look to make it 3 successive wins from this game. Fans can watch the KAC vs EBC live broadcast of the game on the FanCode app. Users can follow the official handle of the Cricket Association of Bengal to access live score updates of the game.

Also Read Suresh Raina Given Adorable, Popular Indian Nickname By Family And Friends; Watch Video

Note: The KAC vs EBC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. Our KAC vs EBC Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.