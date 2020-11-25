KAC Vs MBC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Preview

The inaugural season of the Bengal T20 Challenge will see the Kalighat Club take on Mohun Bagan A.C. The KAC vs MBC match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm on November 25 from the Eden Gardens. Here is our KAC vs MBC Dream11 prediction, KAC vs MBC Dream11 team and top picks for the match.

#EastBengal begin their campaign today as they play #TapanMemorialClub at 4 pm. #MohunBagan look to continue their winning streak as they face #Kalighat today at 8 pm.



Witness both the matches live only on the FanCode App: https://t.co/dhiqlrW8ZS#CAB #BengalT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/nQNfPGBqSN — CABCricket (@CabCricket) November 25, 2020

KAC vs MBC Dream11 prediction and preview

The fourth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge will see Kalighat Club take on Mohun Bagan AC. Mohun Bagan AC have started off in stellar fashion, notching their first victory over the Calcutta Customs Club yesterday. Their star player, Manoj Tiwary played a brilliant knock, scoring 61 off 39 making five 4s and three 6s in the process. Adding to this victory was a 35-run effort from Vivek Singh and two wickets each from Sandipan Das and Sayan Ghosh who took MBC to a 17-run victory.

Meanwhile, Kalighat Club lost their first game of the series against Town Club yesterday. Apart from a massive 63 off 47 by Shubham Chatterjee, the team had no other notable batting performances. Just two batsmen, including Chatterjee, managed to put up more than 20 runs. A three-wicket haul by Subham Sarkar, along with two wickets by Satyaki Dutta brought KAC to the edge of victory, but the side fell short by just a few runs, losing with 2 balls remaining.

KAC vs MBC live: Probable KAC vs MBC playing 11

Kalighat Club predicted playing XI - Jayojit Basu, Shubrajit Das, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Aamir Gani, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Satyaki Dutta, Sourav Mondal, Pritam Chakraborty

Mohun Bagan A.C predicted playing XI - Vivek Singh, Saurabh Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Shivam Sharma, Debabrata Das, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Anurag Tiwari, Sandipan Das

KAC vs MBC live: Players to watch out for

Kalighat Club - Subham Chatterjee, Subham Sarkar, Satyaki Dutta,

Mohun Bagan A.C - Manoj Tiwary, Vivek Singh, Sayan Ghosh, Sandipan Das

KAC vs MBC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Debabrata Das

Batsmen - Manoj Tiwary, Vivek Singh, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu

Allrounders - Pradipta Pramanik, Prince Yadav (VC)

Bowlers - Sayan Ghosh, Sandipan Das (C(, Subham Sarkar, Satyaki Dutta

KAC vs MBC Dream11 prediction

According to our KAC vs MBC match prediction, Mohun Bagan A.C will win this match.

Note: The KAC vs MBC Dream11 prediction and KAC vs MBC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAC vs MBC Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: AP

