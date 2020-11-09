Kagiso Rabada Bounces Back With 4-29, Powers Delhi To First-ever Dream11 IPL Final: Watch

Delhi trumped over Hyderabad by 17 runs to register their name in the final of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Seasoned pacer Kagiso Rabada played a pivotal role in Delhi’s achievement. The South African speedster came to the fore with the ball through his season’s best performance as Hyderabad ended up 17 runs short in setting a date with Mumbai in the final.

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Kagiso Rabada and others celebrate win over Hyderabad

Here it is! @DelhiCapitals win by 17 runs and march into the finals of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/RRL8Ez8x1h — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020

Kagiso Rabada claims seasons best figures as Delhi scythe through Hyderabad to storm into final

Kagiso Rabada ruffled the famed Hyderabad line-up with his second four-wicket haul of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Bowling his entire quota of four overs, the right-arm fast bowler made them count as he hit his stride from the very first ball of his spell itself. In his opening over, the 25-year-old cleaned up Hyderabad’s in-form batsman and captain David Warner through a ruthless inswinging delivery.

Kagiso Rabada was then summoned by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer to bowl the penultimate over of the match. As soon as the contest was beginning to take a thrilling turn, the paceman completely derailed Hyderabad’s run-chase attempts with another three wickets in his final over. The Kagiso Rabada 4-29 vs Hyderabad soekk ensured his side a spot in the final for the first time ever in Delhi’s 12-year-old Dream11 IPL history.

Kagiso Rabada 4-29 vs Hyderabad, watch video

Kagiso Rabada among Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers after Delhi vs Hyderabad one-sider

Through his match-winning spell over David Warner and co., Kagiso Rabada also extended his ongoing season's wickets tally from 25 to 29 wickets. He dethroned Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the process to top the Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list. Rabada has collected his wickets at an impressive average of 17.79 from 16 matches.

Dream11 IPL 2020 to culminate with Mumbai vs Delhi final

Defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai will now battle first-time finalists Delhi for the honours of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 title. The Mumbai vs Delhi final will be played on Tuesday, November 10 and the action will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards. The much-awaited match will be hosted by the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

