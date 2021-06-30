Kagiso Rabada Knocks Kieron Pollard Out With Mind-blowing Yorker To Help SA Win Over WI

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Tuesday delivered an accurate yorker to uproot the wickets of West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard to help his team win the third T20I match by 1 run. Pollard was looking to flick the ball away by coming down the ground but as he tried to play the shot he missed the length of the delivery and got clean bowled instead. Pollard was bowled out for just 1 run when his team was still 64 runs away from the finish line. Fabian Allen and Dwayne Bravo tried to take Windies home towards the end but fell short of just 1 run in the last over off Rabada's bowling.

However, it was South African bowlers Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje who provided a base with their superb bowling in the match. Both bowlers took two wickets each to help South Africa secure a win. The duo picked some important wickets in the match as they dismissed Windies' key batsmen at regular intervals, including Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, and Evin Lewis. Shamsi was adjudged the player of the game for his match-defining moments with the ball. In terms of batting, Quinton de Kock provided a solid start with the bat in the first innings as he scored 72 off 51 to take South Africa to 167/8.

Proteas secure lead over WI

The Proteas have now secured a 2-1 lead over West Indies in the five-match T20I series that is being played in the world champions' own backyard. After successfully chasing down the target in the first T20I on June 26, the West Indies failed to complete the run chase in the next two games and lost by 16 runs and 1 run respectively. The final two games of the series are slated to be played on July 1 and July 3, which will decide the fate of the Windies team going forward.

After the conclusion of their series against South Africa, West Indies will play a five-match T20I series and three ODI matches against Australia next month, which is supposed to serve the purpose of preparation ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Men in Maroon are the defending champions of the world title, which they had won under the leadership of Darren Sammy in 2016 in India.

