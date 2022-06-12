Kagiso Rabada Registers Massive T20I Record During Second Match Against India

South African pace sensation Kagiso Rabada entered the record books on Sunday after picking up a wicket against India during the second T20I match in Cuttack. With the wicket, Rabada has now completed 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game. He surpassed the milestone in his 42nd inning. With this, Rabada has become only the third South African bowler to take 50 or more T20 international wickets. Only Tabraiz Shamsi and Dale Steyn have picked more wickets than Rabada in the 20-over format for South Africa.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is the highest wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals with 119 wickets from 96 matches. Rabada reached the milestone in the very first over of India's inning after he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for just 1 run. Rabada got his 50th wicket after bowling a good length delivery outside off stump to Gaikwad, who attempted to drive through the covers but ended up slicing the ball behind square, where Keshav Maharaj took a brilliant catch.

As far as the match is concerned, India are looking in trouble having lost 5 wickets for 103 runs at the time of writing this copy. Apart from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, none of the other Indian batters have fired in the game so far. Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, and Keshav Maharaj have all picked one wicket each for the Proteas. Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik are currently batting for India in the middle, trying to put up a defendable total.

India vs South Africa: Playing XIs

India's Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa's Predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (Captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Image: BCCI