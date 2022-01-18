Kagiso Rabada Released From South Africa's ODI Squad Due To Workload Management

Cricket South Africa have released pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada from the South Africa ODI squad ahead of the India vs South Africa ODI series starting tomorrow on the grounds of 'Workload Management'. It is understood that this decision has been kept in mind keeping the New Zealand Test tour in mind which begins later this month.

"Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior to the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month." the release from CSA read.

Cricket South Africa also confirmed that the 26-year-old will not be replaced but George Linde who has been a part of the test team has been additionally drafted into the team "No replacement will be brought in for him as there is an extended squad in place in the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE), but George Linde has been retained from the Test team as an extra spin-bowling option for the series"

India vs South Africa: South Africa ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (captain) Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain) Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne

India vs South Africa: India ODI squad

Meanwhile, with Virat Kohli being axed as the ODI skipper and newly appointed skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out, KL Rahul has been tasked with the opportunity to lead the Men in Blue.

KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

IND vs SA: Match schedule & timings

1st ODI: January 19 at the Boland Park, Paarl, 2:00 PM

2nd ODI: January 21 at the Boland Park, Paarl, 2:00 PM

3rd ODI: January 23 at Newlands, Cape Town, 2:00 PM

IND vs SA: Telecast & live streaming details

Cricket fans in India can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar app while those in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport