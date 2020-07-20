Mohammad Kaif Credits Harbhajan Singh For Calming His Nerves In Natwest 2002 Final

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif recalled an incident on how veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh's advice during the 2002 Natwest final helped him guide Team India to a thrilling and historic win. Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh played a huge role in India's 2002 Natwest Series final win which is still remembered as one of the best ODI games in recent years apart from the Sourav Ganguly Lords tshirt incident. The team led by Sourav Ganguly chased down 326 to beat England at the 'Home of Cricket' at Lord’s to win the trophy.

Also read: Why Did The Sourav Ganguly Lords T-shirt Incident In 2002 Happen? Here Is The Answer

Mohammad Kaif recalls Harbhajan Singh's advice prior to Sourav Ganguly Lord's tshirt incident

In his column for the The Indian Express, Mohammad Kaif wrote that after the fall of Yuvraj Singh's wicket, he was in shock since he had to progress with tail-enders and had no experience in dealing with them. Kaif wrote that while he had asked Harbhajan Singh to play his game, but it was the off-spinner who helped him at an important moment.

Also read: Mohammad Kaif Opens Up About Feeling Like Amitabh Bachchan After Natwest 2002 Final

Recalling the incident, Kaif said that he went for a slog shot while playing Paul Collingwood's bowling and the ball went off the inside edge to fine leg for two runs. Harbhajan Singh promptly pulled him for that shot since they just needed to go at run-a-ball to win. Kaif said that after that advice, he played carefully.

Also read: Mohammad Kaif Recollects Iconic 2002 Natwest Final; Reveals His 'heartbreaking' Moment

Natwest final recap: Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif guide India to win

Chasing 326 to win, Team India began strongly with Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly putting up a century stand for the first wicket. After their dismissals, India lost the plot at 146 for 5, with star batsman Sachin Tendulkar back in the pavilion at the halfway stage. As the team was closing in on a defeat, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif managed to stitch together a match-winning partnership. Even after the fall of Yuvraj Singh's wicket, Mohammad Kaif batted with tail-enders to guide the team to victory

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Visits Memory Lane With 1998 Photo Of Virender Sehwag And Harbhajan Singh

Sourav Ganguly Lord's tshirt celebration

Apart from the iconic chase, the Natwest final will also be remembered for the Sourav Ganguly Lord's tshirt celebration. After India won the match, Sourav Ganguly was seen taking his shirt and celebrating the victory at Lord's balcony. The Sourav Ganguly Lords tshirt incident was a response to England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff doing something similar earlier that year. Ganguly was referring to the time when Flintoff wildly celebrated an England victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by taking his shirt off and running onto the pitch.

COVER IMAGE: MOHAMMAD KAIF / INSTAGRAM