Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has backed Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik to play pivotal roles for the country in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Kaif, during online interaction with Republic World, said if India were to win the World Cup this year, Pandya and Karthik will play key roles given their performances in the IPL and against South Africa. India's top-order has always been set with KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, according to Kaif, but the Men in Blue have been missing finishers, a hole that Pandya and Karthik can fill.

"If India is to win the World Cup in Australia in October, I believe Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik will play pivotal roles based on their recent performances. You have your top four sorted with KL Rahul coming back, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are there, but you've been missing finishers, guys who can play with a higher strike rate, and I believe Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik have done that in the IPL and now against South Africa. I am looking forward to seeing these two guys in the World Cup squad because I believe they will play a critical role if India is to win the tournament," Kaif told Republic World during a virtual interaction.

Pandya and Karthik's recent performances

Pandya, who captained Gujarat Titans in the most recent edition of the Indian Premier League, was in outstanding form with both the bat and the ball, guiding his team to a spectacular victory. Pandya concluded the season as his team's leading run-scorer, hitting 487 runs at an average of 44.27 and with a strike rate of 131.26. Because of his amazing leadership skills in the IPL, Pandya has been offered the opportunity to skipper Team India in the forthcoming T20I series against Ireland.

Pandya will lead the 17-member side against Ireland in a two-match T20I series that begins on June 26. Karthik has also been picked as India's primary wicket-keeper in the squad in absence of Rishabh Pant. The 37-year-old was handed an international comeback during the T20I series against South Africa, where he was impressed with his batting performance. Earlier, Karthik impressed everyone with his performances in the IPL, where he scored 330 runs with an incredible strike rate of 183.

Image: Facebook/MohammadKaif