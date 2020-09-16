KAM Vs SPC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Capella Live

SV Kampong (KAM) are all set to take the field against the Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC) in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Capella. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sportpark Bermweg cricket ground in Capella, Netherlands on Wednesday, September 16 at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our KAM vs SPC Dream11 prediction, KAM vs SPC Dream11 team and the probable KAM vs SPC playing 11. ECS T10 Capella live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

KAM vs SPC live: KAM vs SPC Dream11 prediction and preview

The ECS T10 Capella tournament will feature only four teams - hosts Sparta 1888, Excelsior 20, SV Kampong and Voorburg CC - with 14 matches to be played across three days of the competition. This is the first match of the tournament for KAM, while SPC will be playing their second match of the tournament. Both the teams will be looking for a win for a spot in the knockout stages.

KAM vs SPC Dream11 prediction: Squad for the KAM vs SPC playing 11

KAM vs SPC Dream11 prediction: KAM vs SPC Dream11 team: KAM squad

Tushar Bhakre, Ratha Alphonse, Usman Malik, Danish Ateeq, Khalid Sherzad, Omair Sultan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Assad Saleemi, Yasir Usman, Ishan Jaiswal, Raza Anis, Abhinav Adurty, Rana Bilal Siddique, Shashank Kumar, Kertan Nana, Shivdutt Jhala, Jacob Pierre, Adriaan Verbeek, Vikram Chaturvedi, Faizan Bashir, Mohsin Salman, Bilal Saleem, Mees Hoffman, Shaheryar Butt

KAM vs SPC Dream11 prediction: KAM vs SPC Dream11 team: SPC squad

Mudassar Bukhari, Quirijn Gunning, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal, Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Manin Singh, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok, Musa Ahmad

KAM vs SPC match prediction: KAM vs SPC top picks

M Latif

A Raza

U Salim

KAM vs SPC live: KAM vs SPC Dream11 team

KAM vs SPC live: KAM vs SPC Dream 11 prediction

As per our KAM vs SPC Dream11 prediction, SPC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KAM vs SPC Dream11 prediction, KAM vs SPC top picks and KAM vs SPC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KAM vs SPC Dream11 team and KAM vs SPC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

