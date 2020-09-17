KAM Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Capelle Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
SV Kampong (KAM) are all set to take on Voorburg CC (VCC) in the league match of the day in the ECS T10 Capelle. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sportpark Bermweg cricket ground in Capella, Netherlands on Thursday, September 17 at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our KAM vs VCC Dream11 prediction, KAM vs VCC Dream11 team and the probable KAM vs VCC playing 11. ECS T10 Capelle live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Both the teams have had a poor start to the tournament, losing their respective matches on Day 1 of the tournament. This match will be crucial for both the teams as a win by huge margin will not only keep them in the hunt for a place in finals but also improve their net run rate which is currently negative. Expect the match to be an exciting contest
Tushar Bhakre, Ratha Alphonse, Usman Malik, Danish Ateeq, Khalid Sherzad, Omair Sultan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Assad Saleemi, Yasir Usman, Ishan Jaiswal, Raza Anis, Abhinav Adurty, Rana Bilal Siddique, Shashank Kumar, Kertan Nana, Shivdutt Jhala, Jacob Pierre, Adriaan Verbeek, Vikram Chaturvedi, Faizan Bashir, Mohsin Salman, Bilal Saleem, Mees Hoffman, Shaheryar Butt
Floris De Lange, Tom de Grooth, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa, Yasir Hamid, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Stijn De Leede, Harold Vogelaar, Nirav Kulkarni, Tobias Nota, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Steffen Mulder, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Vivian Kingma, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves
As per our KAM vs VCC match prediction, KEM will be favourites to win the match.
