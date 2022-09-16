Last Updated:

Kamran Akmal Claims 'anti-PCB' Tweet Prevented Shoaib Malik's Selection In T20 World Cup

Kamran Akmal is claiming that the cryptic tweet put out by Shoaib Malik is the reason why the veteran cricketer was left out of Pakistan's T20WC squad.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal put out a video on his official Youtube channel on Thursday and revealed his views on Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the Babar Azam-led 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia in October. While Akmal made many notable mentions of various players in the video, he also shed his thoughts on the omission of veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik from the World Cup squad.

Akmal claimed that a cryptic tweet put out by Malik after Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 final loss against Sri Lanka, was the main reason behind the former skipper’s exclusion from the squad. Citing Pakistan’s  23-run loss last Sunday, Malik said, “- When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest…”.The tweet received a reply from Akmal, as the wicketkeeper said, “Ustad G …don’t be this much honest”.

'Experienced players like Malik should put forth their point': Kamran Akmal

Meanwhile, speaking in the video, Akmal said, “Many players deserved chances, especially in the middle order. An experienced player like Shoaib Malik could've been utilised and I feel the tweet prevented his selection. He was honest. I feel experienced players like Malik should put forth their point for improving the sport."

“I feel people's memories are short and they wait for the next fortune. The selectors did the same, and I feel they could've done a better job in announcing the squad,” the veteran wicketkeeper batter added. It is pertinent to mention that Malik is the all-time second-highest runscorer for Pakistan in T20Is. 

Shoaib Malik played T20 World Cup 2021 under Babar Azam

The 40-year-old has played 123 T20Is so far in his career and has contributed with 2423 runs at an average of 31.46 and a strike rate of 125.67. He played the T20 World Cup 2021 under Babar Azam’s leadership. He memorably hit an unbeaten 18-ball knock of 54 runs against Scotland and has remained on the sidelines since Pakistan’s exit in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

The Pakistan cricket team begins their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23 with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan. England is set to play a 7-match T20I series and Pakistan from September 20 to October 2, before the World Cup squad travels to New Zealand for a T20I Tri-series, which also includes Bangladesh.

Pakistan's full squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

