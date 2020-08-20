Kamran Akmal Claims Pakistan's Captains NOT As Good Enough As MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed the same through an Instagram post by sharing a 4-minute video chronicling his journey with Indian cricket. Several former and active cricketers alike continue to garner their tributes and praises for MS Dhoni for bringing down curtains on an illustrious and a much-decorated career. Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal, a seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman himself, has now joined a long list of cricketers to congratulate the ‘Captain Cool’ of Indian cricket.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Retirement: His LAST Activity Before Announcing Retirement Revealed By CSK Supporter

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

Also Read | Umar Akmal 'not Corrupt', Should Have Been Supported More By PCB: Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal talks about MS Dhoni retirement

While speaking with PakTV, Kamran Akmal praised MS Dhoni’s contribution towards Indian cricket by saying that he was a player who took the team along with him. He added that the 2011 World Cup-winning captain had this 'speciality' of building a team while also maintaining his own 'world-class' performances. According to Kamran Akmal, a player of the calibre of MS Dhoni should not exit from the game quietly and should get a “standing ovation” instead. The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman cited the example of Sachin Tendulkar, who went out in grand style in front of his home crowd back in 2013.

Kamran Akmal further even compared MS Dhoni’s captaincy style to that of the Pakistan cricket team skipper's. He said that the Ranchi-based player had the “mentality” of taking Indian cricket in an “upward direction”, an approach which should also be taken by Pakistan captains. While Kamran Akmal believes former players like Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan had a similar mindset, he claimed that Pakistan captains nowadays are playing 'for their own positions' and 'have no concern whether the team wins or not.'

MS Dhoni retirement: Cricketer’s return to CSK via IPL 2020

Despite the MS Dhoni retirement news, the cricketer was on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019. He is now slated to make a return to the field as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The IPL 2020 is slated to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read | MS Dhoni Criticised By Inzamam-ul-Haq Who Advised Sachin Tendulkar On How To Retire

Also Read | Kamran Akmal Backs Younger Brother Umar Akmal After His Shocking Confession About Meeting Bookie

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of Kamran Akmal and BCCI