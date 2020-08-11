Kamran Akmal Criticises PCB For Deciding To Challenge Brother Umar Akmal's Ban Reduction

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has challenged the Umar Akmal ban reduction after an independent adjudicator reduced his punishment from three years to 18 months. PCB had banned 30-year-old after he failed to report spot-fixing approaches ahead of this season's Pakistan Super League (PSL). With the Umar Akmal ban reduction case set to go under trial in the Swiss Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), his brother Kamran Akmal has lashed out at the PCB for their 'unjust treatment'.

Umar Akmal ban: Kamran Akmal slams PCB for unjust treatment of his brother

An independent adjudicator of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokar reduced the Umar Akmal ban from three years to 18 months, hearing his appeal. Justice Khokar also gave the 30-year-old and the PCB the option of filing an appeal with the CAS against his decision. On Monday, the PCB announced it would file the appeal against the Umar Akmal ban reduction, much to the dislike of Kamran Akmal. The former Pakistan wicketkeeper said that in the past, players had been banned for a short duration of three to six months and even had their fines reduced for the same offence but in Umar’s case, the PCB is not even content with the 18 months ban on him.

The Pakistan Cricket Board will file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the reduction of Umar Akmal’s ban for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 10, 2020

Kamran Akmal further added that his younger brother is being treated unjustly because in the past he had always cooperated with the authorities in such cases. The 38-year-old added that this time as well, Umar admitted the mistake of not reporting the matter to the authorities. Kamran added that even the reduced 18 months ban is hard on the 30-year-old who was banned from all representative cricket by the PCB in April. Akmal had accepted the charges pressed against him and said circumstances led to him not reporting it to the board.

PCB released an official statement on the Umar Akmal ban reduction appeal and said that the board takes matters relating to anti-corruption very seriously and firmly maintains a zero-tolerance approach. The statement said that a senior cricketer like Umar was aware of the consequences of his actions and yet failed to report the incidents. It further read that while the PCB doesn't take any pride in seeing a cricketer of Umar Akmal's stature being banned for corruption, but as a credible and respectable institution, they need to send out a loud and clear message to all their stakeholders that there will be no sympathy whatsoever for anyone who breaches the regulations.

Kamran Akmal's outburst is not the first time he has hit out at the PCB for biased treatment. The veteran wicketkeeper in a recent chat on Inside Out said that he has been performing well in domestic cricket and in PSL matches for the past five years and was denied the chance to play for Pakistan by the PCB since 2017. Kamran Akmal also said that it’s “unfair” to keep him out of Test and T20I line-ups because he believes he can solely play as a batsman and took a dig at a 'couple of coaches' of the recent past have not liked him, thus terming it as a reason why he continues to remain on the sidelines.

