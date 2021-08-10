Kamran Akmal Praises KL Rahul's Batting Effort; Says 'making Comeback Is Never Easy'

England vs India's first test match at Trent Bridge ended in a disappointing draw as the final day was washed due to the rain. India made a great start to the series with bowlers dominating the English batting lineup in both innings. In terms of batting, opener, KL Rahul made a crucial contribution of 84 runs which helped the visitors to take a lead of 95 runs over England. Now, ex-Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal has picked the player who impressed him the most during India-England first Test match.

Akmal lauds 'mentally strong' KL Rahul

Speaking on the player who impressed him the most in the first Test, Kamran Akmal on his YouTube Channel said, "In this Test match, the Indian team dominated, especially the way India bowled was outstanding. If I have to mention players of the Indian team who assessed the conditions really well and performed well, it has to be KL Rahul. It was a comeback for him and it was not that easy. He would have been under pressure as he came back into the team after almost a year and a half and knows that the regular openers (once fit) can be called back."

"He played well against England in England and in conditions favorable to the bowler. He was technically sound and mentally strong. He batted according to the format, like how one should in Tests, and gave India a brilliant start," added Akmal.

KL Rahul on Jasprit Bumrah's performance

Meanwhile, KL Rahul praised speedster Jasprit Bumrah for his 9 wicket haul performance in the first Test. Bumrah took 4 wickets in the first innings, while in the second he took 5. While speaking in a press conference, Rahul expressed his surprise over the question regarding Bumrah's comeback. He said, "Sir, I don't know why you are saying that (Jasprit) Bumrah has made a comeback. Every time, in every game, in every condition he has proved himself and he is our number one bowler. We are happy that he is doing what he is (has) been doing since he started playing Test cricket. Wherever he has played, he has been a match-winner for us. We are happy that he has done once again, what he does best."

England vs Test series

The second test match of the series will be hosted by Lord's from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests (September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at the Oval in London and the Old Trafford at Manchester respectively.

Image: @BCCI/Twitter & @CricketPak.Com/PK