Former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has allegedly claimed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Ramiz Raja did not allow Ahmed Shehzad on entering the high-performance training camp. Akmal's comments come after Shehzad had made shocking revelations about how Raja 'deliberately' not picking him in the squad caused him immense distress.

Akmal claims Raja did not allow Shehzad entering training camp

While speaking to the YouTube channel paktv, Kamran Akmal said, "They (PCB) don't allow him (Ahmed Shehzad) in the high-performance training camp. They told him that players who are out of the side for the past 2 years are not allowed. This is the state (of cricket here). They are basically denying entry to players who have represented Pakistan in 100-150 matches. I don't know where we are going."

Akmal further added, "You've made a high-performance camp for cricketers. At least make it available for them. Now, you have to send an e-mail to the team's office before entering. What's the logic behind this? Even if you are making such SOPs, do this for U19 players."

The 40-year-old went on to add that when he used to play for the national side, Ramiz Raja and some of the other former players used to use the facilities. "When we were there, Ramiz bhai used to access the facilities inside the training camp," added Akmal. "He knows these things. People should ask, why are these SOPs in place?

Akmal concluded his comments by stating, "He should take notice of this. Ramiz bhai used to come to the camp years after retiring from the game. Can the people at the high-performance camp dare to stop him now? Can they stop Wasim bhai, Shoaib Akhtar now? I was so sad when Ahmed was stopped from entering, they told him he can't use the facility because he has been out of the team for 2 years. Despite not having announced his official retirement from international cricket, Shehzad has not represented the national side since October 2019 in any format.

Ahmed Shehzad makes shocking revelations about Pakistan Cricket

Kamran Akmal's comments come after Ahmed Shehzad had recently told Cricket Pakistan, "The report submitted to the PCB by the past team management about me and on the basis of which I have been harmed by being kept away from the team should be made public." The 30-year-old then also went to the extent of stating that it is the team management itself that does not want cricketers in the country to succeed.

"I have said this before and I will say it again. Kohli's career picked off amazingly because he found MS Dhoni but unfortunately, here in Pakistan, your own people cannot stand your success. Our own senior players and ex-cricketers cannot digest seeing someone succeed in the cricketing world, which is unfortunate for Pakistan cricket," added Shehzad.