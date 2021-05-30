Kamran Akmal Says India's C Team Is Capable Enough To Beat Sri Lanka In Upcoming Series

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal has said that Team India's C-team is good enough to beat a full-strength Sri Lankan team in the upcoming limited-overs series that will be playing at the 'Emerald Island' starting July 13.

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly confirming that Team India will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July, they had to think about fielding the white-ball specialists as the main team will be busy with its gruelling Test tour of England that will last for three-and-a-half months.

'India will win': Kamran Akmal

While interacting on his official YouTube channel, Kamran Akmal gave full credit to India's mindset as two teams will be playing at a time i.e. one in England and the other in Sri Lanka.

Showering praise on India's cricket culture, Akmal mentioned it is so strong that they can field three international teams at the same time and this is due to the fact that have made no compromises at the grassroot level.

Kamran Akmal then gave special mention to former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid for changing the face of domestic cricket in India by saying that after working with the BCCI for 7-8 years, he has readied players for international cricket at the grassroot level.

Meanwhile, the former wicket-keeper batsman also added that India also have a lot of captaincy options. Giving further clarification on the same, Kamran Akmal said as captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and his successor Virat Kohli have carried the team brilliantly and in between when Kohli was resting, his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma took over and if Sharma is injured then the Men In Blue can turn towards their modern-day white-ball specialist KL Rahul to lead them from the front and so, the two-time world champions are not affected even if big players are unavailable.

"Even if India sends a C team to Sri Lanka they will win. The Lankans recently lost to Bangladesh", the veteran stumper added.

Sri Lanka had recently lost an away ODI series to Bangladesh by a 2-1 margin. The 1996 World Cup winners managed to salvage pride by winning the dead-rubber third ODI on Friday.

