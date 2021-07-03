Kamran Akmal Says People Who Haven't Led 'gully' Team Are Questioning Kohli's Captaincy

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal has said that people who are belittling Indian skipper Virat Kohli's captaincy credentials should first take a good look at themselves before speaking ill of the batting icon. Akmal's remarks came as Kohli received brickbats for his captaincy after an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the ICC WTC final.

Kamran Akmal supports Virat Kohli the captain

While speaking to Pakistani sports presenter Sawera Pasha on her YouTube channel, Kamran Akmal went on to say that Virat Kohli is the best captain after MS Dhoni. Justifying the same, the veteran stumper mentioned that the current Indian captain has 70 international centuries to his name and then added that even though India lost the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final and the 2019 World Cup semi-final that he had featured in, he was not at fault.

Giving further clarification on the same, the ex-wicket-keeper batsman added that under Virat Kohli's reign, the Men In Blue have remained the No. 1 Test side for five years and then added that his achievement, service as well as captaincy is outstanding.

"It is easy to point fingers, especially those who have no idea about cricket. People who have not even led a gully are now advising Kohli and India to change their captain," said Kamran Akmal.

This is the third ICC title that the Indian team lost under Virat Kohli's captaincy. The batting megastar was a key member of India's World Cup 2011, and, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs as a player but has not managed to prove his mettle as a skipper in marquee tournaments. Kohli who was named India's full-time captain in January 2007 has led the Men In Blue in two ICC events.

India finished as the runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after a humiliating 180-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan and were knocked out from the 2019 World Cup post a heartbreaking loss to dark horses New Zealand in a rain-curtailed semi-final that was played for two days.

His team might have suffered a humiliating defeat in the WTC final, but now Virat Kohli & Co. would be hoping to bring their A-game in the upcoming five-match Test series against England starting August 4. The batting megastar had a dream English summer last year where he had scored 593 runs in 10 innings.

Kohli would not only be hoping to replicate the performance of 2018 but also be hoping to help Team India register a Test series win on English soil for the first time since the 2007/08 season.