Kamran Akmal Trolled Over Wrong Spelling Of 'Independence Day'; Check Comments

Former Wicket-Keeper Batsman Kamran Akmal came forward to wish one and all on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day on Saturday. While Akmal took to his official Twitter handle to wish all his fans and well-wishers, there was a colossal goof-up on his part.

Pakistan Independence Day: Kamran Akmal Independence Day spelling mistake

It so happened that when Kamran Akmal wished everyone a Happy Independence Day on Twitter, he misspelled Independence as 'Indepence'.

As soon as this came to the notice of netizens, it was just a matter of time before they came forward and schooled him. Here are some of the reactions:

1947 mein British se “Indepence” aur English se “Independence” ? — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) August 13, 2021

"Happy indepence Day"



" Inshallàh bōy always play wêll "



Feat - Kãrmãn Akmãl — Ram kapoor🇮🇳 (@Ram1947_) August 13, 2021

Reason why Britishers left India "Indepence" 😭 😂 — That Kashmiri Guy (@ThtKashmiriGuy) August 13, 2021

Kamran Akmal's cricketing career

Kamran Akmal began his international career in November 2002 with a Test match which Pakistan won at Harare Sports Club. Kamran Akmal has scored 2648 runs in 53 Tests which includes six centuries, while in 137 ODIs, the right-hander has amassed 2924 runs with the help of five centuries. In T20 Internationals, Kamran Akmal has churned out 704 runs. As a wicket-keeper, he has affected 206, 169, and 52 dismissals in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is respectively.

When Kamran Akmal arrived in the international arena, he was deemed to be a bright prospect for Pakistan cricket. However, with the passage of time, he became a laughing stock all over the Internet owing to his prowess as a keeper and also for several other reasons. Kamran Akmal last played for Pakistan in 2017 against West Indies. Since then he has been out of the side.

It has been over four years since the Lahore stumper last donned the Pakistan jersey and now at the age of 39, it is highly unlikely that he will be in the Pakistan Cricket Board's as well as the team management's scheme of things to make a comeback to the national side once again.