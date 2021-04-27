Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa Stuck In Mumbai After Australian PM Bans India Flights

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India has raised concerns not only for the government but also for cricketers who are currently part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The cash-rich league has been making headlines following the departure of Indian and several overseas cricketers. The likes of Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, England cricket Liam Livingstone have made an exit from the team's bio-bubble and recently three Australian cricketers — Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, and Kane Richardson — also withdrew from the tournament.

While Andrew Tye is already under quarantine in Australia, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are yet to travel back to their home country. As per Sportingnews reports, both the Australian cricketers are stranded in Mumbai after the Australian government suspended all passenger flights from India due to the country's worsening coronavirus crisis.

Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa stranded in Mumbai

According to a report, both cricketers were due to fly to Australia on Tuesday but may be forced to remain in either India or Qatar until restrictions are lifted, despite some uncertainty over whether they can still board a flight to Doha. The report also states that the pair will not be able to re-enter the bubble until completing a mandatory six-day quarantine and since they have opted out of their contracts with RCB, it is unclear if they will be allowed to rejoin the franchise.

It is also understood that Cricket Australia are in communication with the Australian Cricketers Association and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to establish what options are available to safely bring back both Zampa and Richardson.

Andrew Tye IPL 2021 journey comes to an early end

Andrew Tye IPL 2021 came to an early end after the cricketer decided to take a flight back home because of the coronavirus situation in India. The decision from the Rajasthan Royals pacer has now left his team with only four overseas options. The franchise has already lost the services of three overseas players including Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Liam Livingstone.

Recently while speaking to cricket.com.au, the pacer was judgemental about the Indian companies and franchises investing money heavily in the T20 competition during the crisis. He also pointed out that how several people are struggling to even get admitted to a hospital but nothing is being done for them by the IPL stakeholders.

Recently while speaking to The Project from his hotel quarantine, Tye said that he made a pretty swift decision to jump on the next flight so he could get out and get home. He also spoke about the things that were happening in Australia, with hotel quarantine cases being so rough with cases from India and also about how governments, state governments, sort of saying they want to back out of having flights from India land or cut down the number of people coming in from India.

