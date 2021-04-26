Kane Richardson IPL 2021 Price, Net Worth, Personal Life And Reason Behind Quitting IPL

With a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases in India, a number of international cricketers currently in the IPL 2021 bio-bubble have chosen to part ways with their franchises and return home to be with their families. Among many reasons like mental fatigue, many - mostly - Australian players have chosen to go back so as to not be locked out when and if the Australian government - like the UK and many others - decides to ban flights from India. Following Rajasthan Royals bowler Andrew Tye's announcement on Sunday, it seems that the Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson IPL 2021 campaigns will also come to an end this week.

Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

The Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson RCB departures mean that Virat Kohli and his team will now be left with AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Finn Allen, Daniel Sams and Daniel Christian as their international picks. This is still a decent amount of players when compared to teams like the Rajasthan Royals, who only have four overseas picks remaining, with Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller and Mustafizur Rahman. After skipping the first game of the tournament for his wedding, Zampa has not been picked in the XI this season. However, Richardson did play one game for RCB against Rajasthan, ending up with figures of 1/29.

Kane Richardson wife

A family man through and through, Kane Richardson married his long-time partner, Nyki Kitching on April 14, 2018. The wedding took place in Adelaide. The couple have a son together, born in 2020.

Kane Richardson net worth

According to wikiborn.com, the Kane Richardson net worth stand at $14-15 million. This is inclusive of the fast bowler's salary from Cricket Australia as well as his earnings from franchise cricket tournaments like the Indian Premier League and the popular Big Bash League. Since making his ODI debut for the senior Australian men's team in 2013, Richardson has failed to make a permanent place for himself in the playing XI - especially with competition like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

After earning a national contract from Cricket Australia in April 2018, Richardson was added to the country's 2019 Cricket World Cup squad as a late addition. His first stint at the IPL came with the Pune Warriors, who purchased him for a whopping â‚¹3.72 crores in 2013. He then spent 2014-15 with the Rajasthan Royals for â‚¹1 crore and was brought by his current team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore for â‚¹2 crores in 2016. The Kane Richardson IPL 2021 price was â‚¹4 crores.

Disclaimer: The above Kane Richardson net worth information and Kane Richardson RCB salary is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

