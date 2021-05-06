Kane Williamson And Co.'s Date To Travel To UK For England Tests Revealed By NZC

Before facing India in the World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, the New Zealand team is set to face England in a 2-Test series starting from June 2 at the Lord’s. Around 10 New Zealand players and other non-playing personnel were a part of the now-suspended IPL 2021. Before the IPL 2021 postponed news came into light, the New Zealand contingent in IPL was expected to travel to England with team India after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

Kane Williamson's Test challenge after SRH team 2021 captaincy

After the IPL 2021 postponed news, the SRH team 2021 captain Kane Williamson along with players Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physiotherapist Tommy Simsek will travel to England on May 11. All these players will stay in a mini bio-bubble in Delhi before departing for England on the set date. The NZC said that it could only get May 11 as the earliest date for the arrival of team members in the UK.

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive, David White, gave a statement that they have worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and they were very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time. He further added that the NZC board is also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad currently in India.

It's good to be back! @PhotosportNZ capturing the opening day of the first of two camps at Lincoln before the team travel to England. #ENGvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/1bF9R4GF4g — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 3, 2021

Trent Boult likely to miss the Test series against England

Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult won’t be joining Kane Williamson and the other 3 players and instead will fly back home to spend a week with his family. Trent Boult would be accompanied by New Zealand trainer Chris Donaldson along with other New Zealand players and non-playing personnel who will fly back to New Zealand through two charter flights. The players joining Trent Boult include Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond, Mike Hesson, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Scott Kuggeleijn and James Pamment.

All of them will depart to New Delhi on Friday and they are expected to arrive in Auckland on Saturday and their mandatory 2-week isolation would be completed by May 22. Trent Boult will join the New Zealand squad during the first week of June. The New Zealand Test squad at home will depart for England on May 16-17. Upon arrival in the UK, the players will have to spend a mandatory 10-day quarantine as outlined by the country's government.

England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series

The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both the teams will battle for the first World Test Championship battle. Before the Final, New Zealand will play its first Test match against England from June 2-6 and its second Test on June 10-14. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series will take place at Lord’s and Edgbaston.

Image Source: ICC Twitter/AP

