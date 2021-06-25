Kane Williamson And Co.'s Next Cricket Assignment Excites Fans; Here's Why

New Zealand defeated India in the maiden World Test Championship Final by eight wickets. The Indian team performed exceptionally well throughout the WTC Cycle and reached the final after having topped the points table. However, the Kiwis got the better of Virat Kohli's men in the one-off final in Southampton.

New Zealand to tour India for two-match Test series in November

An incredible moment in @BLACKCAPS history 🏆



Congratulations to Kane Williamson and his team 👏#WTC21 #INDvNZ — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2021

The Indian team's WTC 2021-23 campaign is all set to kickstart with a five-match Test series against England. The India vs England Test series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14). India's next assignment in the WTC 2021-23 campaign will be against New Zealand. Notably, India lost five matches in the recently-concluded WTC, out of which three came against Kane Williamson's men. New Zealand are set to tour India for a two-match Test series in November and the series will give Kohli's men a perfect opportunity to avenge their defeats.

It is also worth noting that New Zealand have never won a Test series in India, also they have been competitive over the years. Meanwhile, courtesy of their commanding win in the WTC Final 2021, the Kiwis became the maiden WTC champions. Notably, this is New Zealand's first ICC title since 2000. The WTC Final winner New Zealand came into the contest as the No. 1 team in the ICC Test rankings.

Kane Williamson's men were able to strengthen their position at the top of ICC Test rankings by beating India. The win means that the WTC Final winner will take home $1.6 million and have the Test mace in their trophy cabinet.

New Zealand players confirm availability for IPL 2021

The New Zealand players will make themselves available for the remainder of the IPL 2021 edition in the UAE. According to Cricket.com, a source close to an IPL franchise has said that New Zealand players have decided to make themselves available for the remainder of the cash-rich tournament later this year amid speculations around the participation of overseas players from Australia and England. A total of seven Kiwi players have contracts with IPL franchises, including recently crowned World Test champions Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson.

India vs New Zealand final highlights - Day 6

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from Kyle Jamieson and co. as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47. Kyle Jamieson was named the 'Player of the Match' for his seven wickets in the game.

