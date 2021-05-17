Kane Williamson & Co.'s Rises Sees Highest-ever Cricket Viewership In NZ During 2020-21

The New Zealand cricket team has emerged to be a cricketing giant with their superlative performances across formats in the recent past. The Kiwi side enjoys a tremendous fanbase and their stunning on-field outings have resulted in a rise in the number of viewers tuning in for their matches. Along with the men's side, things seem to be going in an upward direction for the New Zealand women's cricket team as well.

New Zealand cricket team sets new viewership record

According to recent reports, the New Zealand women's cricket team created a new viewership record this summer as a large number of viewers tuned in for their encounters. Moreover, according to the same report, fans preferred the live streaming of the matches as compared to the traditional live telecast. It is worth mentioning that New Zealand cricket has signed a six-year-old deal with Spark Sport and TVNZ. The broadcasters would be delighted with the latest developments and will also be optimistic about luring in more fans for their upcoming matches.

The surge in the number of viewers can be credited to the Blackcaps' phenomenal recent performances. Kane Williamson and co. have fared exceedingly well across all formats. Their position in the ICC ODI rankings is a testament to their consistency in the 50-over format. The Kiwis currently occupy the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings with 121 points.

In an official press release, New Zealand Cricket revealed that the combination of free-to-air and digital subscription was key in their improved numbers. The release also mentioned that Test cricket was also matching T20I matches in terms of popularity. Moreover, a jump was also recorded in the viewership of New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament Super Smash. Let's take a look at the team's upcoming assignments.

England vs New Zealand 2021 series

Kane Williamson and co. will be next seen in action in June. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston.

The bulk of the New Zealand Test squad have touched down in the UK in preparation of a two-match series against England and the #WTC21 final against India 🇳🇿https://t.co/LFME6d5FTa — ICC (@ICC) May 17, 2021

India vs New Zealand in WTC Final

New Zealand were the first team to book a final berth in the inaugural World Test Championship. They will lock horns against India in the ultimate cash. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. The Kiwis have announced their squad for their all-important fixture against India.

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

Image source: ICC Twitter / AP