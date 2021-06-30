Kane Williamson Back On Top In ICC Batting Rankings After WTC Win Over India, Jadeja Slips

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has gained a 10-points lead over Australian batsman Steve Smith to reclaim the top spot in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings after his side's emphatic win over India in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final. Williamson now has 901 rating points to his name compared to Smith's 891 rating points. This Kiwi batter's performance against India has helped him surpass the 900-points mark in ICC Men's Test batting rankings since taking the spot for the first time in 2015.

🇳🇿 @BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson is back to the No.1 spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for batting.



Full list: https://t.co/OMjjVx5Mgf pic.twitter.com/1DWGBonmF2 — ICC (@ICC) June 30, 2021

Williamson scored 49 and 52 not-out during the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. The Kiwi batsman helped his team chase down a low target in the final innings of the match with Ross Taylor by his side, who has also gained in the recently updated ICC Men's Test batting rankings. Taylor has moved three placed up to take the 14th position on the Test batting rankings table. New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who made his Test debut earlier this month against England, also gained in the latest rankings. Conway now sits at the 42nd spot, courtesy of his 52 in Blackcaps' first innings of the WTC final.

Jadeja slips to second position in all-rounder rankings

Meanwhile, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja has lost the top spot on the ICC Men's all-rounder rankings to West Indies cricketer Jason Holder. Jadeja scored 15 and 16 runs in the WTC final against New Zealand and managed to pick just a wicket under his name. Jadeja now shares the number two spot with England all-rounder Ben Stokes as they both have 377 rating points. Ajinkya Rahane remains the only Indian player who has gained in the lastest update as he moved three places up to 13th position in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings.

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson has achieved his career-best rating points in the ICC Men's Test bowling rankings as he now sits at the 13th position on the table. Jamieson has taken wickets at an average never seen in the game since the 1900. Jamieson picked a total of seven wickets in the WTC final against India, which also helped him grab the Player of the Match award.

IMAGE: ICC

